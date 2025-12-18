VIP
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...
REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As...
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours...
CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Inflation Win, and It Was Glorious
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time...
Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell...
VIP
Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing...
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity
WTAF?! That Brown University REFUSES to Answer These Very Simple Questions About the...
HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually...
Hold Her BOXED-WINE: Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About Kamala DRINKING a Lot After She...
MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About...
JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S....

Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim Walz Threatening Them

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz has a lot of 'splainin' to do when it comes to fraud in Minnesota, especially around the Somali population. From SNAP benefits to Ghost Students to Medicaid, bad actors in his state have found a way to take advantage of the American taxpayer.

Advertisement

And we know all of this because of whistleblowers who have come forward.

Who now say they are getting threatened by Walz himself:

We hardly blame them. Democrats are very dangerous these days, not to mention that one lunatic who killed a Democrat and her husband claimed Walz wanted him to do it. 

That was her name.

See, we had a similar thought. If Walz is threatening them they really should contact someone at the federal level for protection.

Just thinking out loud.

We don't often see innocent people behave in this way. Nope.

Recommended

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
Advertisement

Scary times we're living in, folks.

============================================================

Related:

NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)

Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It

Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing the Actual Violence

So MANY Loose Threads: Brown University Really SHOULD Answer These Simple Questions (So WHY Won't They?)

HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually Still Supports Them

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)
Sam J.
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It
Sam J.
REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As Trump's
Doug P.
BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)
Sam J.
WTAF?! That Brown University REFUSES to Answer These Very Simple Questions About the Shooter Is DAMNING
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later justmindy
Advertisement