Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim Walz Threatening Them

As Twitchy readers know, Tim Walz has a lot of 'splainin' to do when it comes to fraud in Minnesota, especially around the Somali population. From SNAP benefits to Ghost Students to Medicaid, bad actors in his state have found a way to take advantage of the American taxpayer.

And we know all of this because of whistleblowers who have come forward.

Who now say they are getting threatened by Walz himself:

Tim Walz is THREATENING whistleblowers. We do not feel safe. — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) December 18, 2025

We hardly blame them. Democrats are very dangerous these days, not to mention that one lunatic who killed a Democrat and her husband claimed Walz wanted him to do it.

Melissa Hortman. You are not safe. God bless you. Pray 🙏🙏🙏💕 — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) December 18, 2025

That was her name.

See, we had a similar thought. If Walz is threatening them they really should contact someone at the federal level for protection.

Just thinking out loud.

He doesn’t want anyone holding him accountable. pic.twitter.com/5Dxr4vRYDk — cobalt (@Cobalt7x) December 18, 2025

We don't often see innocent people behave in this way. Nope.

Tim Walz has EVERYTHING to lose. He’s wealthy and well connected.



He should be considered EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.



Can you appeal to the federal government for protection? I feel like you should have armed security—like the people threatening you do. — Blue State Rebel (@FarleyForQueen) December 18, 2025

Scary times we're living in, folks.

