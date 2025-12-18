Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance...
Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up...
No Monopoly on Grift: Haitians Give Somalis a Run for Their (Stolen) Money...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim...
VIP
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...
REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As...
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours...
CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Inflation Win, and It Was Glorious
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time...
Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell...
VIP
Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing...
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme

David Axelrod — Obama's old strategist and CNN fixture — waded into the AOC fan club waters with what he probably thought was a glowing endorsement. Commenting on a clip where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brushes off an early poll out of Canada no less showing her beating JD Vance in a hypothetical matchup but adds she'd "stomp him," Axelrod dropped this gem:

Advertisement

Ok, so ... this is not a great turn of phrase.

We get it, he was trying to say she's so amazing at this political thing that it just comes naturally or something but, that's not how X took it.

Or how X ran with it.

He set her up for a pretty spectacular trolling:

*cough cough*

Heh.

Someone wants a job.

Oof.

Indeed it is.

Recommended

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
Advertisement

As we have seen time and time again.

============================================================

Related:

NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)

Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It

Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing the Actual Violence

So MANY Loose Threads: Brown University Really SHOULD Answer These Simple Questions (So WHY Won't They?)

HA! Scott Jennings HUMILIATES Dems Sitting at 18% Approval by Explaining WHO Actually Still Supports Them

============================================================

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance of Targeting Opponents
Warren Squire
Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up the Insanity
Doug P.
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim Walz Threatening Them
Sam J.
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)
Sam J.
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later justmindy
Advertisement