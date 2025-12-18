Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY

David Axelrod — Obama's old strategist and CNN fixture — waded into the AOC fan club waters with what he probably thought was a glowing endorsement. Commenting on a clip where Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brushes off an early poll out of Canada no less showing her beating JD Vance in a hypothetical matchup but adds she'd "stomp him," Axelrod dropped this gem:

Ok, so ... this is not a great turn of phrase.

We get it, he was trying to say she's so amazing at this political thing that it just comes naturally or something but, that's not how X took it.

Or how X ran with it.

He set her up for a pretty spectacular trolling:

*cough cough*

No, but a shot of penicillin can help clear it up. https://t.co/skhb1GgGLm — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) December 18, 2025

Heh.

Someone wants a job.

She's a Latinx bartender in New York City. https://t.co/J1kcQ5XF92 — Howling (@thinfoidluvr) December 18, 2025

Being annoying and fake ? https://t.co/CBA5wPBfME — Newsfox (@theNewsfox) December 18, 2025

Oof.

You're quite wrong. Antisemitism is eminently teachable. The universities do it all the time. — benjamin kerstein 🇮🇱 (@benj_kerstein) December 18, 2025

Indeed it is.

Stupidity is, in fact, impossible to teach. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 18, 2025

As we have seen time and time again.

