Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals...
Trump Takes No Prisoners in Fiery Interview: Reporter Gets Called Out
'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle...
FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on...
'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With...
VIP
As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE
DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is...
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! CAIR Terrorists Lash Out at Gov. Ron DeSantis for Laughing...
Even MORE Awkward: Patty Murray Doubles DOWN Ranting at Tricia McLaughlin Over Illegal...
Come GET SOME! Ron DeSantis' Response to CAIR Suing Him for Declaring Them...
McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless
No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a...

'UNREAL': WATCH Randi Weingarten Drop WHOPPER of a Lie About How SHE Tried to Open Schools (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The fact that Randi Weingarten still has a powerful position says a lot about how useless the teachers' unions really are. Surely, someone who has done so much damage to the institution as a whole, like Weingarten, should have been removed by now. Heck, some people believe Weingarten actually played a huge part in getting Trump elected again.

Advertisement

And for parents overwhelmingly supporting school choice.

No wonder she's trying so hard to now blame Trump for closing the schools.

Crazy, right?

Watch:

They are indeed trying to rewrite history, so we have to do everything we can to stop them and REMIND THEM who it really was who kept the schools closed.

Aww, yes. There it is.

Unfortunately, it's all too real.

Holy moly.

We are hardly in a position to argue with so many facts.

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

============================================================

Related:

FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.

'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post

As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability, Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

DELICIOUS: Poll Showing Trump's Poll Numbers Versus Obama Versus George W. Bush Is PISSING Lefties Off

Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Claims She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother In Rush to 'Get Him Papers'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION LIBS OF TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals Genocide
justmindy
'Widows SMILE': Mary Katharine Ham Drops NASTY Grief-Scold Going After Erika Kirk With 1 'Helpful' Post
Sam J.
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under Biden’ Narrative
Warren Squire
FCC Chair Brings Receipts DEBUNKING Brian Stelter's LAME Story About Trump Infringing on the 1st Amdt.
Sam J.
Community Leader Gives Ilhan Omar UP, Admits She Did INDEED Marry Her Brother in Rush to 'Get Him Papers'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel Grateful Calvin
Advertisement