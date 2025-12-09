'UNREAL': WATCH Randi Weingarten Drop WHOPPER of a Lie About How SHE Tried to Open Schools (Video)

The fact that Randi Weingarten still has a powerful position says a lot about how useless the teachers' unions really are. Surely, someone who has done so much damage to the institution as a whole, like Weingarten, should have been removed by now. Heck, some people believe Weingarten actually played a huge part in getting Trump elected again.

And for parents overwhelmingly supporting school choice.

No wonder she's trying so hard to now blame Trump for closing the schools.

Crazy, right?

Watch:

Randi Weingarten is blaming Trump for schools not reopening during COVID.



Yes… the same woman who fought to keep schools closed.



Unreal.



They’re trying to rewrite history pic.twitter.com/8AJ64KTGR6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 9, 2025

They are indeed trying to rewrite history, so we have to do everything we can to stop them and REMIND THEM who it really was who kept the schools closed.

Aww, yes. There it is.

The gaslighting from these people is absolutely unreal. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) December 9, 2025

Unfortunately, it's all too real.

Randi Weingarten just misses the $344K per year, and the unlimited travel budget, that she was getting from a USAID grant. pic.twitter.com/zfMMXjdw5h — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 9, 2025

Holy moly.

“Accuse your enemy of what you are doing as you are doing it to create confusion.”



She’s such a lying commie. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 9, 2025

We are hardly in a position to argue with so many facts.

She's gaslighting like it's a sport. — skrptd (@iamskrptd) December 9, 2025

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

