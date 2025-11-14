Thanks! LOL! Newsom Press Office's Hate-Meme Accidentally Makes JD Vance Look Even COOLER (Watch)

The Left can't meme.

We know if you've spent any time at all on social media you know this from your own personal experience. They're just so bad at it because to meme adequately and even successfully, one must have a sense of humor.

And we all know the Left has no sense of humor.

Case in point, they really though this meme/gif of JD Vance would embarrass or upset him and his supporters.

They're just so bad at this.

Take a look:

WE FOUND JD! pic.twitter.com/FMzhnlZy6i — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2025

That's hilarious.

And Vance will love it.

They have crossed the rubicon into and through their own retardation that they’re now campaigning for the man. https://t.co/uglg6DHEHH — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) November 14, 2025

Exactly. Are they trying to get Vance elected in 2028 because THIS is how you get Vance elected in 2028?

The music ... HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

PERFECTION.

*sound on*

You're not very good at this. — EZ (@notmyrlnmnemore) November 14, 2025

Hey, that's what we said.

LMAO, this is so pathetic. Funny but not how ya meant it to be. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) November 14, 2025

Exactly. Clearly, they were trying to be cruel with this, and it aboslutely backfired on them.

The joke is on you. We love the memes. — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) November 14, 2025

And that's the truth.

Vance wins.

============================================================

============================================================

