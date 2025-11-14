Thanks! LOL! Newsom Press Office's Hate-Meme Accidentally Makes JD Vance Look Even COOLER (Watch)

Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on November 14, 2025
Twitchy

The Left can't meme.

We know if you've spent any time at all on social media you know this from your own personal experience. They're just so bad at it because to meme adequately and even successfully, one must have a sense of humor.

And we all know the Left has no sense of humor.

Case in point, they really though this meme/gif of JD Vance would embarrass or upset him and his supporters.

They're just so bad at this.

Take a look:

That's hilarious.

And Vance will love it.

Exactly. Are they trying to get Vance elected in 2028 because THIS is how you get Vance elected in 2028?

The music ... HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

PERFECTION.

*sound on*

Hey, that's what we said.

Exactly. Clearly, they were trying to be cruel with this, and it aboslutely backfired on them.

And that's the truth.

Vance wins.

============================================================

============================================================

