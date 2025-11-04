LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City

It's Election Day in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, which means voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard. Granted, here in Virginia, people have been voting since mid-September (insane, I know), but today is THE DAY when votes are made and elections are decided. Unless, of course, a race is close and Democrats think they can find a few more votes ...

I'm kidding. KIDDING.

Sort of. Ahem.

And, since yours truly is in Virginia, I have spent the better part of this morning like this:

Breathe in.

Breathe out.

Hey, you'd be a ball of stress, too, if you had to watch annoying polls that all but hand Abigail Spanberger the win over her opponent, the amazing Winsome Earle-Sears. Currently, Spanberger's lead is anywhere from 3 to 12 points, BUT, then again, Hillary Clinton was up several points and had a 95% chance of winning up to and including Election Day in 2016, so anything could happen. As long as Virginians show up and VOTE.

GO VOTE, VIRGINIA.

Additionally, Republican John Reid has been running against Democrat Ghazala Hashmi for Lt. Governor. Reid has been on the road nonstop for hundreds of days, traveling across the Commonwealth and connecting with people of all political ideals. Meanwhile, Hashmi has been hiding in her basement and only meeting with small groups of people who clearly support her and her Marxist ideas.

Oops, did I say Marxist out loud? My bad.

Finally, the biggest race to watch here, in my not-so-humble opinion, is for attorney general. Today, we learn if Virginia still has a soul and will vote for incumbent Jason Miyares, or if they have turned a blind eye to outright evil and will vote for Jay Jones, an unhinged nutbag who openly texted about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his small children (whom he called "little fascists") to suffer and die in their mother's arms.

Oh, and speaking of unhinged nutbags, there is also the mayoral race up in New York City, where they are poised to elect an actual socialist. Zohran Mamdani has all the momentum going into Election Day today, which should terrify anyone and everyone who lives in the Big Apple. But then again, it is a deep blue city with plenty of lunatics ... sorry ... socialists running around, so sadly, his lead is not at all surprising.

Finally, there is New Jersey, where I feel we may see a Republican flip a seat in the governor's race with Jack Ciattarelli. Sure, the polls have Abigail Spanberger's evil twin Mikie Sherrill up (they were roomies, no joke), but only by a few points. Since we know polls are typically Democrat-biased, this will be a tight race, one I feel like Jack can win.

As long as people show up and VOTE.

VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.

I can't say that enough.

As always, you can count on Twitchy to bring you the coverage you want and NEED, served up with a big ol' refreshing glass of snark and attitude. We'll keep an eye on these races (we'll even do it sober), and update you as we learn more.

PS: Did I mention you should GET OUT AND VOTE?!

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to provide the most up-to-date election results. Find them below.

============================================================

============================================================

