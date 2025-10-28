Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants to Keep Making Digs Like THIS at Repubs

Jessica Tarlov has not had a great couple of days on X. From playing dumb about why the government is shut down to now making digs at Mike Johnson for being tired, she's just not a very nice person. And hey, we could ignore that (we're not always nice) if she were even a teensy bit entertaining but, she's not.

Advertisement

Johnson has been working, even though Democrats shut down the government and just voted for the 13th time to keep it shutdown.

That doesn't mean Johnson has been taking a vacation.

This was ugly:

I wouldn’t be tired if I worked 20 days in four months. https://t.co/u9CTQx9ul2 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 28, 2025

She thinks being the lone Democrat on Fox is hard work?

Whatevs.

But you would still be stupid. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 28, 2025

Adding up ur actual hrs on here and TV, kinda seems like u already do...🤔😅🤷 — a witness🙏🇺🇲🙏 (@JakAdams420) October 28, 2025

See, that's what we thought.

Put a pedometer on Mark Johnson to count his steps in a day. You'll see he how many hours he works.

Cute comment though, Jessica Tarlov.. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) October 28, 2025

Cute. That's one word for it.

What you do is not a job — Gino (@GinoGonzo198) October 28, 2025

Hey now, she sits around complaining about Republicans and Trump a lot, darn it!

If only there was a way to open the government and pass a clean CR 🤔 — WrestleManiaRN (@WrestlemaniaRN) October 28, 2025

If only.

============================================================

Related:

We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!