SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Democrats Abandon Schumer, Demand Shutdown Ends Now
VIP
Speaker Mike Johnson Reminds America Why the Democrats Continue to Prolong the Schumer...
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit...
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare...
Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL,...
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming...
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Shaming Repubs for Not Showing Up to Work FROM HER...
VIP
WOOF! You Know Dems Are Losing the White House Ballroom Fight When They...
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White...
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight With Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED...
HELL No: Emotional Blackmailer Ari Drennen Blames Tragic Suicide on Women/Transphobia and...
VIP
DUH! We Didn't Need an Election 'Autopsy' to Know What's Wrong With the...
Ire and ICE: JB Pritzker Threatens Federal Immigration Enforcement Agents With Future Puni...

Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants to Keep Making Digs Like THIS at Repubs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on October 28, 2025
Meme

Jessica Tarlov has not had a great couple of days on X. From playing dumb about why the government is shut down to now making digs at Mike Johnson for being tired, she's just not a very nice person. And hey, we could ignore that (we're not always nice) if she were even a teensy bit entertaining but, she's not.

Advertisement

Johnson has been working, even though Democrats shut down the government and just voted for the 13th time to keep it shutdown.

That doesn't mean Johnson has been taking a vacation.

This was ugly:

She thinks being the lone Democrat on Fox is hard work?

Whatevs.

See, that's what we thought.

Cute. That's one word for it.

Hey now, she sits around complaining about Republicans and Trump a lot, darn it!

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

If only.

============================================================

Related:

We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY

Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL

Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs

'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JESSICA TARLOV

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL
Sam J.
We Got Nothin': WACKO Resister Claims White People Created White Racism to Benefit THEMSELVES and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Democrats Just Voted to Starve Hungry Children So They Can Give Illegals Healthcare for the 13th Time
Sam J.
Joey Jones Uses His Own 'Friendly Reminder' to DROP Mazie Hirono for Blaming Shutdown ENTIRELY on Repubs
Sam J.
'Funny How That S**t Works': Black Man DROPS NAACP for Endorsing a White Woman Over Winsome Sears (Watch)
Sam J.
Misogynistic DUNCE --> Jealous AOC Picks Fight With Riley Gaines and Gets WORKED in Heated Back-and-Forth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Research Fellow Shares DATA-Filled Thread Telling Democrats How to WIN Again and LOL, Lefties CANNOT DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement