RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to Media About Pete Hegseth

Man, the media is still really ticked off that they couldn't stop Pete Hegseth from getting confirmed. We suppose they've gotten used to getting their way for so long that they don't know how to deal with the reality of having zero power.

Advertisement

Otherwise, why would they write such ridiculous articles about him?

‘He lost us:’ Generals, senior officers say trust in Pete Hegseth has evaporatedhttps://t.co/eBFf5e9Lda pic.twitter.com/kCbHtW0SQG — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 21, 2025

Oh, FFS.

From The Washington Times:

The Quantico speech — described by other sources as “embarrassing” and theatrical to a degree that “is below our institution” — seemed to crystallize beliefs about Mr. Hegseth that had taken root among some senior officers, including the view that the secretary operates with a junior officer’s mentality that has led him to micromanage policies about issues such as military facial hair standards and press access to the Pentagon, sometimes at the expense of the much broader portfolio of a typical defense secretary. “Mainly what I see from him are not serious things,” a current senior officer said. “It’s, ’Why did this service member tweet this?’ Or internal politics and drama. That’s mostly what I see.” Mr. Hegseth clearly does not care about such criticism. At Quantico, he told any officer who disagreed with his priorities and his laserlike focus on a return to what he calls the military’s “warrior ethos” to resign.

Boo hoo, they're mad that Hegseth wants our military to be in shape. They're fussy because he believes they should be a fighting machine.

It's as if they don't realize they're in the MILITARY, you know?

Twitchy fave @CynicalPublius went OFF:

I am ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS over this article.



Look, if you are a serving general/admiral or senior civilian and you do not like the restoration of the warfighting ethos by SecWar, then your duty is to resign, step aside, and let some more junior steely-eyed killer take your place.… https://t.co/54gg4pxvuI — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 21, 2025

Post continues:

Running to the press to anonymously whine that Pete Hegseth hurt your feelings because he called you out on your failings is the mark of a COWARD. If you are one of those generals/admirals/SESers/appointees and you engaged in this filthy behavior, you are a COWARD. And if you wear the uniform, you should take it off RIGHT NOW because no matter what you did before now, the way you anonymously crawled on your belly to the press invalidated whatever bravery you may once have held. YOU ARE ALL GUTLESS DEEP STATE COWARDS. Resign, you filth.

Advertisement

What he said.

============================================================

Related:

How Do You Say, 'OMG MAKE IT STOP,' in Spanish? Mikie Sherill's Spanish Bit Is Seriously NO BUENO (Watch)

What HE Said: James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom After Jennifer Welch Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi

CRAZY Story About Fairfax County Public School Staff Arranging Abortions for Minors Just Got CRAZIER

MOCK-FEST: Hillary Clinton's Faux-OUTRAGE Over Trump's Ballroom Goes Even WORSE Than You'd Think

Ted Cruz Shares Post of the Largest Democrat Protest Before Their No Kings Rally and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Please help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!