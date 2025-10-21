RESIGN You Filth! Cynical Publius Goes OFF on Cowardly Military Brass Crying to Media About Pete Hegseth

London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on October 21, 2025
Gif

Man, the media is still really ticked off that they couldn't stop Pete Hegseth from getting confirmed. We suppose they've gotten used to getting their way for so long that they don't know how to deal with the reality of having zero power.

Otherwise, why would they write such ridiculous articles about him?

Oh, FFS.

From The Washington Times:

The Quantico speech — described by other sources as “embarrassing” and theatrical to a degree that “is below our institution” — seemed to crystallize beliefs about Mr. Hegseth that had taken root among some senior officers, including the view that the secretary operates with a junior officer’s mentality that has led him to micromanage policies about issues such as military facial hair standards and press access to the Pentagon, sometimes at the expense of the much broader portfolio of a typical defense secretary.

“Mainly what I see from him are not serious things,” a current senior officer said. “It’s, ’Why did this service member tweet this?’ Or internal politics and drama. That’s mostly what I see.”

Mr. Hegseth clearly does not care about such criticism. At Quantico, he told any officer who disagreed with his priorities and his laserlike focus on a return to what he calls the military’s “warrior ethos” to resign.

Boo hoo, they're mad that Hegseth wants our military to be in shape. They're fussy because he believes they should be a fighting machine.

It's as if they don't realize they're in the MILITARY, you know?

Twitchy fave @CynicalPublius went OFF:

Post continues:

Running to the press to anonymously whine that Pete Hegseth hurt your feelings because he called you out on your failings is the mark of a COWARD.

If you are one of those generals/admirals/SESers/appointees and you engaged in this filthy behavior, you are a COWARD.

And if you wear the uniform, you should take it off RIGHT NOW because no matter what you did before now, the way you anonymously crawled on your belly to the press invalidated whatever bravery you may once have held.

YOU ARE ALL GUTLESS DEEP STATE COWARDS.

Resign, you filth.

What he said.

