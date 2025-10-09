Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Governor Fat Bastard ... sorry ... Governor JB Pritzker must have been out of his gourd to try picking a fight with Pete Hegseth because he was building morale by taking part in an activity for the Guinness Book of World Records. 

Thinking Pritzker is just jealous because he can't even do one.

Ahem.

Blah blah blah, bro.

He had ot know Hegseth would fire back:

There it is.

Has anyone ever seen these two people in the same room at the same time? Asking for a friend.

And fin.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

