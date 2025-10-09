BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth

Governor Fat Bastard ... sorry ... Governor JB Pritzker must have been out of his gourd to try picking a fight with Pete Hegseth because he was building morale by taking part in an activity for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Thinking Pritzker is just jealous because he can't even do one.

Ahem.

Pete Hegseth was busy ignoring his job and doing pushups as part of a show for the Guinness Book of World Records while Illinoisans are being invaded by Trump’s military troops. https://t.co/4OpZHrmj8I — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 8, 2025

Blah blah blah, bro.

He had ot know Hegseth would fire back:

Governor, you might try a pushup or two…



(In the meantime, our troops will do the job you refuse to do.) https://t.co/cRfftXbwd8 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2025

There it is.

Billionaire Blob Pritzker and his record-breaker cousin (first billionaire transgender), Billionaire James Pritzker pic.twitter.com/C5fWcSJAUw — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 8, 2025

Has anyone ever seen these two people in the same room at the same time? Asking for a friend.

Mr. Secretary, with that post, he left you no other choice pic.twitter.com/EytpljXLJs — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 9, 2025

The only running that Pritzker does is his mouth. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 8, 2025

I bet he can’t even do one — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) October 8, 2025

And fin.

