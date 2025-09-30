Scott Jennings Talks Government Shutdown, the American Dream, and More With AFP
Kamala Harris SO Dumb She 'Lifted' Incorrect Information on Trans People for Her Book ... and Got CAUGHT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Have we mentioned lately how dumb Kamala Harris is? No? Well, just in case we hadn't written it in a while, we figured we'd go ahead and write it again.

Man oh man, Kamala Harris is dumber than dumb.

We have seen moldy bologna sandwiches with a higher IQ. 

Case in point, she can't even 'lift' information from other people correctly to use in her crappy new book. Hey, we get it, Kammy was trying to make some dramatic point but she really should have looked at the info she was LIFTING.

Jesse Singal caught it.

But claiming 350 trans people were killed in the US in one year seems so much more dramatic and self-serving for ol' Kam-Kam.

HOOBOY: DataRepublican Drops MASSIVE Receipt on Democrat Who Hired Illegal Supt. Claiming She Didn't KNOW
Sam J.
Let's not pretend there's ever a time or moment where Kamala isn't incredibly annoying.

How embarrassing.

For Kamala.

============================================================

