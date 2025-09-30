Kamala Harris SO Dumb She 'Lifted' Incorrect Information on Trans People for Her Book ... and Got CAUGHT

Have we mentioned lately how dumb Kamala Harris is? No? Well, just in case we hadn't written it in a while, we figured we'd go ahead and write it again.

Man oh man, Kamala Harris is dumber than dumb.

We have seen moldy bologna sandwiches with a higher IQ.

Case in point, she can't even 'lift' information from other people correctly to use in her crappy new book. Hey, we get it, Kammy was trying to make some dramatic point but she really should have looked at the info she was LIFTING.

Jesse Singal caught it.

New from me: Kamala Harris says in her book that 350 trans people were killed in the U.S. in 2024. An in-depth investigation (2 minutes on of Google) show that she lifted this figure from a report of *worldwide* deaths of trans people. U.S. figure is roughly 41.… pic.twitter.com/s2gI5WFlFd — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 29, 2025

But claiming 350 trans people were killed in the US in one year seems so much more dramatic and self-serving for ol' Kam-Kam.

2/ Mostly my post is just about how incredibly annoying she comes across in this chapter. The combination of whining that the "they/them" ad was unfair and the unwillingness -- *still* -- to simply state her own beliefs. She's bad at politics.https://t.co/sky3Ea5A8j — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 29, 2025

Let's not pretend there's ever a time or moment where Kamala isn't incredibly annoying.

3/ Dumb typo fixed pic.twitter.com/yUMSSbsjXi — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 29, 2025

How embarrassing.

For Kamala.

