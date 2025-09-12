As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of Their RECENT Violent Acts

Democrats really, really, really, REALLY do not want to accept the fact that their rhetoric and behavior inspire violence in dangerous people. We've seen some Lefties go so far that they're trying to Photoshop a Trump t-shirt onto the monster who killed Charlie Kirk.
No, we're not making that up.
Unforuntaely for our pals out there in prog-ville, AG Hamilton has a list of just the RECENT violent acts committed by Democrats. We suppose that if he tried to list all of them, we'd be here all day.
Here is a list of just a small portion of the violence committed by radicals who oppose the essential values of Western civilization over the last few years, and then often justified or celebrated by the extremists within their movement:— AG (@AGHamilton29) September 12, 2025
June 2022: Kavanaugh attempted… https://t.co/tJUWLOkspd
Post continues:
... June 2022: Kavanaugh attempted assassination
July 2022: Lee Zeldin attempted stabbing
March 2023: Covenant school shooting
July 2024: Donald Trump attempted assassination
September 2024: Second Trump attempted assassination
December 2024: Brian Thompson's assassination
January 2025: Cybertruck bomb in Vegas
January 2025: New Orleans car ramming attack
April 2025: Arson attack on the home of PA Governor Josh Shapiro
May 2025: Assassination of two Israeli staffers outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
June 2025: Firebombing of Jewish hostage demonstrators in Colorado
June 2025: Targeted murder of MN State lawmakers and their spouses
August 2025: Minneapolis Church shooting
September 2025: Charlie Kirk's assassination
Either we stand up to the people encouraging this, or they will succeed in tearing our society apart.
Recommended
What he said.
Either we stand up or they will succeed in tearing our society apart, which sadly seems to be their goal.
============================================================
Related:
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member