As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of Their RECENT Violent Acts

Democrats really, really, really, REALLY do not want to accept the fact that their rhetoric and behavior inspire violence in dangerous people. We've seen some Lefties go so far that they're trying to Photoshop a Trump t-shirt onto the monster who killed Charlie Kirk.

No, we're not making that up.

Unforuntaely for our pals out there in prog-ville, AG Hamilton has a list of just the RECENT violent acts committed by Democrats. We suppose that if he tried to list all of them, we'd be here all day.

Here is a list of just a small portion of the violence committed by radicals who oppose the essential values of Western civilization over the last few years, and then often justified or celebrated by the extremists within their movement:



June 2022: Kavanaugh attempted… https://t.co/tJUWLOkspd — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 12, 2025

Post continues:

... June 2022: Kavanaugh attempted assassination

July 2022: Lee Zeldin attempted stabbing

March 2023: Covenant school shooting

July 2024: Donald Trump attempted assassination

September 2024: Second Trump attempted assassination

December 2024: Brian Thompson's assassination

January 2025: Cybertruck bomb in Vegas

January 2025: New Orleans car ramming attack

April 2025: Arson attack on the home of PA Governor Josh Shapiro

May 2025: Assassination of two Israeli staffers outside the Jewish museum in D.C.

June 2025: Firebombing of Jewish hostage demonstrators in Colorado

June 2025: Targeted murder of MN State lawmakers and their spouses

August 2025: Minneapolis Church shooting

September 2025: Charlie Kirk's assassination Either we stand up to the people encouraging this, or they will succeed in tearing our society apart.

What he said.

Either we stand up or they will succeed in tearing our society apart, which sadly seems to be their goal.

