Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About Wes Moore's Bronze Star LIE and WOW

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:20 PM on September 04, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has been caught lying about receiving a Bronze Star. And while we're certainly not experts on this topic, this sounds a lot like a case of stolen valor, at least regarding his awards and accolades. Now, the mainstream media has been doing its best to help Moore get around the lie, likely because they want him to run for some office down the road (2028, maybe?). 

Megyn Kelly, however, is having none of it AND is looking to Moore's fellow vets to chime in on his lie.

This ... is painful.

For Moore:

The replies on this are gold. Brutal, vicious, gold.

Did Moore really think he'd get away with calling it accidental?

Heh.

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Sensing a theme here.

He lied.

We know he lied.

He knows we know he lied.

The media knows we know he lied.

And that's why they're working so hard to help him cover it up.

Some things never change.

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

