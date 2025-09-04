Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About Wes Moore's Bronze Star LIE and WOW

As Twitchy readers know, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has been caught lying about receiving a Bronze Star. And while we're certainly not experts on this topic, this sounds a lot like a case of stolen valor, at least regarding his awards and accolades. Now, the mainstream media has been doing its best to help Moore get around the lie, likely because they want him to run for some office down the road (2028, maybe?).

Megyn Kelly, however, is having none of it AND is looking to Moore's fellow vets to chime in on his lie.

This ... is painful.

For Moore:

To the military vets: what do you make of Wes Moore’s claim that he thought he’d been awarded the bronze star when he hadn’t? Is this smthg one could be confused about? Isn’t there a ceremony &an actual medal? Is it possible to think you got it but that they skipped those things? — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 4, 2025

The replies on this are gold. Brutal, vicious, gold.

I'll skip the sarcastic replies:



No, it was not an 'honest mistake.' It was pure stolen valor. We used to call them 'PX Rangers.' People who pin on stuff their not entitled to. — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) September 4, 2025

Megyn, as a Marine vet let me be crystal clear: you don’t “accidentally” think you got a Bronze Star. That’s not a souvenir from a gift shop, it comes with a citation, paperwork, and a damn ceremony. If Wes Moore’s confused, it’s because he’s lying. Stolen valor, plain and… — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 4, 2025

Did Moore really think he'd get away with calling it accidental?

Tim Walz was confused about having served in war. These things happen. — Holden (@Holden114) September 4, 2025

Heh.

That would be like me stating I “thought I had been awarded the Purple Heart”.



He’s a liar. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 4, 2025

There is no “thought” about it. You were either awarded or not. — Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) September 4, 2025

There is zero chance Moore made a mistake and a 100% chance he was lying. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) September 4, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

You get a set of orders for every award you receive. No he should not be confused that he wasn't awarded the Bronze Star. — Mark (@SaltWater651) September 4, 2025

He lied.

We know he lied.

He knows we know he lied.

The media knows we know he lied.

And that's why they're working so hard to help him cover it up.

Some things never change.

============================================================

