So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)

A mean old, Leftist white Virginia woman is going viral once again. Not for holding a racist, Jim Crow sign, but for stealing signs.

Virginia has an old, Leftist white woman problem, clearly.

Advertisement

Asra Nomani has discovered who this sign thief is ... and just guess who she works FOR:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE @FairfaxTimes @DPearlProject: Last night, at Olde Creek Elementary in Fairfax, VA, a woman confronted @GOP Saundra @Davis4Delegate, saying, “This is my school," and stealing a campaign sign.



Who is the sign thief? What are her orgs?



She's @FairfaxDems @MomsDemand… pic.twitter.com/f1oUJOZsjm — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

... @IndivisibleTeam @DNC @virginiadems @Everytown political canvasser Doris Ann Sprague Evens, a retired teacher and assistant principal in Fairfax County Public Schools. Her user handle is literally @ "screaminglibral." Please don't harass her. I wrote this article because there should be transparency about the double-standard that exists when there is a political hegemony and culture of intimidation and bullying in a community, as critics say Fairfax County has become with one-party domination. WATCH READ to see how I followed the breadcrumbs.

Sidenote, it's taking everything this editor has not to go and 'harass' this woman.

Ahem.

Keep going.

2/ For years, Dems & GOP have canvassed at Back-to-School Night. Last night, the practice exploded. The woman who harassed @DavisForDelegate was anonymous but, as you know, @DataRepublican @thestustustudio @NoVA_Campaigns she had clues on her shirt and in her hand. Can you see… pic.twitter.com/SR1XkEBJFp — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Post continues:

Can you see them?

Yes, we see them.

3/ The woman, Doris Evens @ ScreamingLiberal, clutched @FairfaxDems flyer: “Democrats Support Strong Public Schools,” endorsing Abigail Spanberger (Gov), Ghazala Hashmi (Lt. Gov.), and Jay Jones (AG). Also: "How Our Democratic School Board Is Delivering For You." @PolitiBunny pic.twitter.com/0CVsdi3Sqi — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Spanberger is trying really hard to convince us all she's a moderate, but the more we see of her volunteers, the more it's clear she is anything BUT.

Heifer.

Sorry, it just makes us so mad.

4/ Sign Thief Lady leaves clues to her affiliations on the logos on her shirt. They take us to the multi-million dollar "nonprofit" Dem machine: @MomsDemand @Everytown, a 501(c)(4) political nonprofit with $60M in revenues, and of course the @DNC @FairfaxDems @virginiadems. pic.twitter.com/8MnEsT1mTe — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Right? If you're going to be a no-good, dirty sign thief, maybe don't wear logos on your shirt, Doris.

5/ Study her social media and you see that Sign Thief Lady is also a professional protestor, a fixture at the #HandsOff #NoKings protests this year against @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk. She swears like a sailor about "#LittleBitches," "FUCKING" this and "Fuck that." On and on. pic.twitter.com/OQAIUx2hJI — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

As with these other old white nasty Leftist Karens, she's foul.

6/ Political intimidation tactics aren't random or isolated. They are part of a strategy and operatives such as Sign Thief Lady are part of a machine, in this case, the @FairfaxDems, trying to elect the Democratic slate: Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi and Jay Jones. pic.twitter.com/FmLFjPrfaa — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Advertisement

Luckily, here in Virginia, parents do not scare easy.

7/ Read our @FairfaxTimes article here . Why does this local story matter? The local often determines state elections and national movements. That happened in 2021 with Gov. Youngkin's win. Will Northern Virginia will determine the state's fate? I think sohttps://t.co/gPI7dE6Ehv — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 4, 2025

Fairfax.

Arlington.

Loudoun.

These three are working to destroy Virginia. We can't let them.

============================================================

Related:

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

After VA Dems' Racist Attack, Winsome Earle-Sears Brings Her Own POWERFUL Sign to School Board Meeting

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!