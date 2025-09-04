Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in...
VIP
If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even...
MAHA: RFK Jr. Is the Most Popular Member of the Trump Administration
Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He...
SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Ke...
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban
JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme...
Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going...
After VA Dems' Racist Attack, Winsome Earle-Sears Brings Her Own POWERFUL Sign to...
VIP
For Trump's Next Trick, He's Going to Get Dems to Wrap Themselves In...
'Free Speech Atty.' Tries RUNNING After Getting REKT for Antisemitic Swipe at Bari...
Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been...
'You Said NOTHING!' RFK Jr. Self-Awareness NUKES Dem Sen. Wyden About Chronic Disease...

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy Meme

A mean old, Leftist white Virginia woman is going viral once again. Not for holding a racist, Jim Crow sign, but for stealing signs. 

Virginia has an old, Leftist white woman problem, clearly.

Advertisement

Asra Nomani has discovered who this sign thief is ... and just guess who she works FOR:

Post continues:

... @IndivisibleTeam @DNC @virginiadems @Everytown political canvasser Doris Ann Sprague Evens, a retired teacher and assistant principal in Fairfax County Public Schools. 

Her user handle is literally @ "screaminglibral." Please don't harass her. I wrote this article because there should be transparency about the double-standard that exists when there is a political hegemony and culture of intimidation and bullying in a community, as critics say Fairfax County has become with one-party domination. 

WATCH  READ to see how I followed the breadcrumbs.

Sidenote, it's taking everything this editor has not to go and 'harass' this woman.

Ahem.

Keep going.

Post continues:

Can you see them?

Recommended

Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He Couldn't Move On Fast Enough)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, we see them.

Spanberger is trying really hard to convince us all she's a moderate, but the more we see of her volunteers, the more it's clear she is anything BUT.

Heifer.

Sorry, it just makes us so mad.

Right? If you're going to be a no-good, dirty sign thief, maybe don't wear logos on your shirt, Doris.

As with these other old white nasty Leftist Karens, she's foul.

Advertisement

Luckily, here in Virginia, parents do not scare easy.

Fairfax.

Arlington.

Loudoun.

These three are working to destroy Virginia. We can't let them.

============================================================

Related:

If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even More Trouble Than I Thought

JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)

Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)

After VA Dems' Racist Attack, Winsome Earle-Sears Brings Her Own POWERFUL Sign to School Board Meeting

Poison PILL! Abigail Spanberger Would HATE for These Videos VA Dems Have Been HIDING to Go Viral (Thread)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC GUN CONTROL VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He Couldn't Move On Fast Enough)
Doug P.
Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark Outrage
justmindy
SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Kennedy
Amy Curtis
JK Rowling DECIMATES Liberal Dem Official for Posting (Deleting) VIOLENT 'Anti-TERF' Meme (Screenshot)
Sam J.
DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in New Administrative Rule
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He Couldn't Move On Fast Enough) Doug P.
Advertisement