PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar

We honestly don't know how Scott Jennings can continue to do this work without losing his mind completely. He is truly dealing with some of the worst of the worst, the dumbest of the dumb, because HELLO, this is CNN.

Imagine being this upset over the weirdo Biden appointed as his Monkeypox Czar.

And seriously, who knew there was such a thing? Sounds like a name someone might use in the gaming community.

Watch this:

"I just have to say he did use the term 'pregnant people' in his resignation. This guy's not credible to me."



Scott Jennings points out the left's hypocrisy on the politicization of science and the entire CNN panel loses their mind and derails their segment. pic.twitter.com/XYmhyh9b8b — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 29, 2025

Pregnant people.

He also refused to advise gay men not to have sex with a bunch of other gay men, which would have allegedly stopped the spread of Monkeypox, because he said it might be someone else's idea of fun or festive.

We're not making this up.

Scot Jennings- “Can men get pregnant or not?”



Libtards in the room: *avoid answering that question at all costs* — Little_Yodaa (@Little_Yodaa) August 29, 2025

Every single time.

If you think men can get pregnant you should lose your medical degree and license to practice medicine. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 29, 2025

If you can't define a woman, you should lose your medical degree and license to practice medicine.

Scott Jennings is amazing. — Dave (@DaveHarvilicz) August 29, 2025

He is far more patient and good-willed than this editor.

Just sayin'.

