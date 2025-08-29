L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
PRICELESS! Scott Jennings Completely DERAILS CNN Panel Weeping Over the Loss of Biden's Monkeypox Czar

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on August 29, 2025
Twitter

We honestly don't know how Scott Jennings can continue to do this work without losing his mind completely. He is truly dealing with some of the worst of the worst, the dumbest of the dumb, because HELLO, this is CNN.

Imagine being this upset over the weirdo Biden appointed as his Monkeypox Czar.

And seriously, who knew there was such a thing? Sounds like a name someone might use in the gaming community.

Watch this:

Pregnant people.

He also refused to advise gay men not to have sex with a bunch of other gay men, which would have allegedly stopped the spread of Monkeypox, because he said it might be someone else's idea of fun or festive.

We're not making this up.

Every single time.

If you can't define a woman, you should lose your medical degree and license to practice medicine.

He is far more patient and good-willed than this editor. 

Just sayin'.

