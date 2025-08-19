Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party As Only HE Can (Watch)

Sen. John Kennedy has become a go-to for us here at Twitchy because he always seems to find a way to say what we want to say, but he says it better. We especially like how he refers to the Socialist Democrats as 'the loon wing.'

It's just so on-point.

Especially when he's discussing how Socialists have risen to power within the Democratic Party - normal Democrats (if there is such a thing) are scared of the loonies. We can hardly blame them.

Heh.

Watch:

How did socialists rise to power in the Democratic Party?



It’s because we stopped teaching our kids about the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong—and because mainstream Democrats are scared to death of standing up to the far left. pic.twitter.com/kAHzVyEsd4 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 19, 2025

We stopped teaching about the dangers of communism. He's right.

Too many of today's young people seem to think capitalism is the real evil because they don't want to have to work hard to pay for things, and communism seems nicer because you get free stuff.

And yes, it has dawned on this editor that she sounds like the old lady on the corner telling kids to stay off her lawn. But, it's true.

Fear is the root. — Kristy (@iam_kristy40) August 19, 2025

Truly, like Frankenstein, Democrats created a monster, and that monster will ultimately be the end of their party.

Good times.

