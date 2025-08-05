One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and Taking Questions!) BREAKS X In a Spectacular Way

Yes, that is Donald Trump on the roof of the White House, and no, we're not all that surprised he's up there.

We're not even surprised he took questions up there.

No, really.

REPORTER: "Mr. President, what are you doing up there?"@POTUS: "Taking a little look!"



🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/C7FMZuaTVH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 5, 2025

Imagine Joe Biden on the roof of the White House? Lawdy.

President Trump is up on the roof of the White House and still taking questions from reporters:



REPORTER: "Mr. President, what are you doing up there? TRUMP: "Taking a little look!"



An American original. pic.twitter.com/1PA1Klhz1a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2025

Just taking a little look.

Heh.

President @realDonaldTrump takes questions from the press while on the roof of the West Colonnade 🤣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nso4v3aFTA — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 5, 2025

We've gone from having a president who never takes questions to one who answers them from the roof of the White House.

POTUS is on the roof of the White House— asked why he’s up there, he shouts back to us through his hands: “just taking a little walk” pic.twitter.com/VhsYDAn8wS — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 5, 2025

"President Trump is on the roof of the White House. He's taking questions." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DjU0UMADgW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 5, 2025

LOL! Trump is on the White House roof inspecting his improvement projects while taking questions from the press…



"Anything I do is financed by me, so you don't have to worry. It's contributed just like my salary is contributed."

pic.twitter.com/Gtlx40f2oJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 5, 2025

President Trump is now shouting answers to questions from reporters on the White House rooftop. 🤣



Once in a lifetime president.

pic.twitter.com/BbnNYNICaf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2025

This is true.

President Trump is so transparent that he will take reporters’ questions from anywhere - including the White House roof 😂 https://t.co/Ac14cco0Ls — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 5, 2025

From anywhere. Yup.

