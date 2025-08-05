Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and Taking Questions!) BREAKS X In a Spectacular Way

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Yes, that is Donald Trump on the roof of the White House, and no, we're not all that surprised he's up there.

We're not even surprised he took questions up there.

No, really.

Imagine Joe Biden on the roof of the White House? Lawdy.

Just taking a little look. 

Heh.

We've gone from having a president who never takes questions to one who answers them from the roof of the White House.

This is true.

From anywhere. Yup.

