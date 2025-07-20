THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong

Rachel Bitecofer, that self-proclaimed political analyst who's all about 'killing fascism' (whatever that means these days), decided to take a cheap shot at Riley Gaines – you know, the fearless swimmer who's been fighting tooth and nail to protect women's sports from the transgender madness. But here's the kicker: Riley's 31 weeks PREGNANT, and she just crushed an open-water swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore, tying for 5th place. Yeah, you read that right. Pregnant. Swimming a brutal 1.5-mile course in chilly Bay waters.

And Bitecofer thought it'd be funny to mock her for coming in fifth.

Ties for 5th place 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TttpfWZEqP — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 19, 2025

Talk about a tone-deaf, hate-filled, snotty post.

So, you agree that men are naturally better and faster swimmers?



I think you just helped Riley prove her point. pic.twitter.com/0WkT3tutwQ — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) July 20, 2025

I bet you can’t swim 😂 — Chris Florida, Texas 🐊🌵 (@ChrisInSWF) July 19, 2025

We don't typically body-shame just anyone but considering Bitecofer started it by shaming Gaines who is pregnant? Eh.

What’s your NCAA swimming record? Or were you just the buoy that the normal people swam around? — Wade Mcluskey (@@WMcluskey) Jul 19, 2025

Bitecofer's post is getting absolutely ratioed, with over 3,000 replies roasting her for body-shaming, hypocrisy, and just plain meanness. Meanwhile, Riley's still out there inspiring women and girls, showing what real strength looks like – pregnant or not. Bitecofer, on the other hand, is just another blue-check elitist who thinks laughing at a mom-to-be is "progressive." Newsflash: It's not. It's nasty, and it backfired spectacularly.

