THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Rachel Bitecofer, that self-proclaimed political analyst who's all about 'killing fascism' (whatever that means these days), decided to take a cheap shot at Riley Gaines – you know, the fearless swimmer who's been fighting tooth and nail to protect women's sports from the transgender madness. But here's the kicker: Riley's 31 weeks PREGNANT, and she just crushed an open-water swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore, tying for 5th place. Yeah, you read that right. Pregnant. Swimming a brutal 1.5-mile course in chilly Bay waters. 

Advertisement

And Bitecofer thought it'd be funny to mock her for coming in fifth.

Talk about a tone-deaf, hate-filled, snotty post.

We don't typically body-shame just anyone but considering Bitecofer started it by shaming Gaines who is pregnant? Eh.

Bitecofer's post is getting absolutely ratioed, with over 3,000 replies roasting her for body-shaming, hypocrisy, and just plain meanness. Meanwhile, Riley's still out there inspiring women and girls, showing what real strength looks like – pregnant or not. Bitecofer, on the other hand, is just another blue-check elitist who thinks laughing at a mom-to-be is "progressive." Newsflash: It's not. It's nasty, and it backfired spectacularly.

============================================================

Advertisement

============================================================

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement