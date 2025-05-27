Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In...
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More...
WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It...
OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet'...
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dep...
VIP
All Gave Some, Some Gave All: Some of My Favorite Tributes Honoring Memorial...
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on...
Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop...
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’...
Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show (WATCH)
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...

Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING Trump for Golfing (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Have we mentioned lately that Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity? Well, just in case we haven't mentioned it LATELY, we'll go ahead and say it again.

Advertisement

Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity. A big, stinky, itchy, burning one. 

Sorry for the visual.

Anywho ... 

Swalwell was angry at Trump for playing golf. So angry that he recorded himself dropping an f-bomb while bragging about how he's you know, doing his job. Sorta. We'd feel sorry for his constituents if they weren't the ones who keep sending this mouth-breather to DC.

Watch this:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, silly Swalwell. Maybe if he cried more and added a bit less seething, it would have more of an impact.

Repeat after us: It's (D)different when they (D)o it.

Yeah, we're fairly confident Trump didn't even see Eric's rant, let alone care about it.

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ahem.

Please note thus far, WE have avoided making any jokes about balls. GOLF balls, of course.

*snort*

Not especially.

============================================================

Related:

Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

============================================================

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL GOLF TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are
Sam J.
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to Lose Their FUNDING and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post
Sam J.
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice
Aaron Walker
Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected Sam J.
Advertisement