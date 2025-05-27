Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING Trump for Golfing (Vid)

Have we mentioned lately that Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity? Well, just in case we haven't mentioned it LATELY, we'll go ahead and say it again.

Eric Swalwell is a boil on the butt of humanity. A big, stinky, itchy, burning one.

Sorry for the visual.

Anywho ...

Swalwell was angry at Trump for playing golf. So angry that he recorded himself dropping an f-bomb while bragging about how he's you know, doing his job. Sorta. We'd feel sorry for his constituents if they weren't the ones who keep sending this mouth-breather to DC.

Watch this:

Eric Swalwell is furious that President Trump is golfing:



"He’s hitting balls and I’m taking calls from constituents."pic.twitter.com/YM5gstZ3xB — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) May 26, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, silly Swalwell. Maybe if he cried more and added a bit less seething, it would have more of an impact.

But didn't they say that the president is capable of working even if they're on vacation? Except for when Joe Biden was laying on the beach. I don't know how he was working then but they said he was! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 27, 2025

Repeat after us: It's (D)different when they (D)o it.

Yeah, we're fairly confident Trump didn't even see Eric's rant, let alone care about it.

How many times did fang fang hit his balls? — Benny Hill (@BennyHillPosts) May 26, 2025

Ahem.

Please note thus far, WE have avoided making any jokes about balls. GOLF balls, of course.

Oddly enough, that's the same thing he said about Fang Fang. — Squid58 (@58Squid) May 27, 2025

*snort*

Is there anyone more pitiful than @ericswalwell ? — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) May 27, 2025

Not especially.

