Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 04, 2025
Various

Brandon Tatum was taking part at a TPUSA event at UC Davis when he was attacked by a bunch of mouth-breathing, racist, leftist whack-job, Antifa members who can't deal with anyone disagreeing with them.

Especially a Black man like Tatum.

Watch.

Post continues:

TPUSA students were shoved and had objects thrown at them—while police did nothing.Only after the damage was done did law enforcement finally form a perimeter. This is the reality of free speech on campus.

Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

And you know what's really crazy about all of this is they think they're the good guys. It's true. They're too dumb to realize it's actually fascist of them to try and limit the free speech of others.

What do you want to bet they're all college kids too?

Yikes.

Aww yes, mostly peaceful.

Ironic how the anti-fascists are the real fascists, eh?

============================================================

============================================================

