Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)

Brandon Tatum was taking part at a TPUSA event at UC Davis when he was attacked by a bunch of mouth-breathing, racist, leftist whack-job, Antifa members who can't deal with anyone disagreeing with them.

Especially a Black man like Tatum.

Watch.

Our "Prove Me Wrong" tabling event with @TheOfficerTatum at UC Davis was completely destroyed by violent protesters.



They stole the canopy, ripped down banners, smashed foam boards, and even tried to steal the iPad and laptop of a @tpusastudents field rep.



TPUSA students were… pic.twitter.com/VlBVOxX6ZU — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) April 3, 2025

Post continues:

TPUSA students were shoved and had objects thrown at them—while police did nothing.Only after the damage was done did law enforcement finally form a perimeter. This is the reality of free speech on campus.

Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

And you know what's really crazy about all of this is they think they're the good guys. It's true. They're too dumb to realize it's actually fascist of them to try and limit the free speech of others.

What do you want to bet they're all college kids too?

Yikes.

Aww yes, mostly peaceful.

This is an organized group of violent Antifa members. They wore the uniforms, shouted the chants and carried out acts of organized violent criminality in daylight in front of @UCDavisPolice. I've seen and experienced this many times. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 4, 2025

Ironic how the anti-fascists are the real fascists, eh?

