'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back In School and HOO BOY (Watch)

Randi Weingarten thinks we're all stupid.

Randi Weingarten thinks none of us remember what she and her teachers' union cronies did to kids all across this country for money and power while they claimed they were protecting them from a virus.

Randi Weingarten thinks she can get away with lying because the legacy media is on her side.

She's wrong on all accounts because we're not stupid, we remember what they did, and nobody believes the legacy media.

Sorry, Randi, we will NEVER let you forget what you did, and when Trump dismantles the Department of Education and your gravy train dries up, we'll be front and center laughing. Heck, this editor will probably make some popcorn.

It's crazy that she thought she could get away with this crap.

Watch:

Teachers Union boss Randi Weingarten today: I wanted schools reopened from COVID early as APRIL 2020



Roll the tape…



pic.twitter.com/MrGGL7quBe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

What a disgusting, repulsive, dishonest woman.

Democrats are not adapting well to the digital age. Don't they know the internet is forever? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 20, 2025

Yeah… well… she made a better DOOR than a window… when it came to getting kids back in the classroom.🚪🧑‍🏫👩‍🏫👨‍🏫



Never forget what they did.😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/CMriiH4U0I — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) March 20, 2025

Randi Weingarten only cares about power and money. She couldn't care less about students. — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) March 20, 2025

Randi would only care about the kids if they started paying dues.

