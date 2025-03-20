Russian Mafia ‘Enforcer’ Nabbed in His Panama City Beach Palace—Turns Out Visa...
'Roll the TAPE!' Randi Weingarten Blatantly LIES About Wanting Kids Back In School and HOO BOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on March 20, 2025
Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Randi Weingarten thinks we're all stupid.

Randi Weingarten thinks none of us remember what she and her teachers' union cronies did to kids all across this country for money and power while they claimed they were protecting them from a virus.

Randi Weingarten thinks she can get away with lying because the legacy media is on her side.

She's wrong on all accounts because we're not stupid, we remember what they did, and nobody believes the legacy media.

Sorry, Randi, we will NEVER let you forget what you did, and when Trump dismantles the Department of Education and your gravy train dries up, we'll be front and center laughing. Heck, this editor will probably make some popcorn.

It's crazy that she thought she could get away with this crap. 

Watch:

What a disgusting, repulsive, dishonest woman.

Randi would only care about the kids if they started paying dues.

============================================================

============================================================

