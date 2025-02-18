Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA...
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with the IRS is BATS**T Even for HIM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff is having a normal one. Totally.

Because sitting senators always say crazy things about Elon Musk stealing the private IRS data of his enemies and competitors to do ... something.

Not insane or panicky at all. Heh.

And guys, we're not making this up, not even a little bit:

Schiff and other elected officials are afraid for Americans to find out what they've really been doing with our tax dollars. So afraid he's trying to scare Americans into fearing the man trying to expose them all.

Let that sink in.

Indeed it is.

Ain't it fun?

This is all about scaring Americans into hating the guy trying to expose them all. That's it.

Sounds like a good idea to us.

Same girl. Same.

