PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with the IRS is BATS**T Even for HIM

Adam Schiff is having a normal one. Totally.

Because sitting senators always say crazy things about Elon Musk stealing the private IRS data of his enemies and competitors to do ... something.

Advertisement

Not insane or panicky at all. Heh.

And guys, we're not making this up, not even a little bit:

Wherein Elon says the quiet, corrupt part out loud:



He intends to steal the private IRS data of his political enemies.



How soon before he does the same to his economic competitors?



Or you? pic.twitter.com/3WMgM1dgOd — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 18, 2025

Schiff and other elected officials are afraid for Americans to find out what they've really been doing with our tax dollars. So afraid he's trying to scare Americans into fearing the man trying to expose them all.

Let that sink in.

This post is so feeble, even for you. Your panic is showing😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 18, 2025

Indeed it is.

Ain't it fun?

You have a personal verified account. He already has your info, Senator Schitt.



Also, didn’t you support the hiring of 85k IRS agents? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2025

This is all about scaring Americans into hating the guy trying to expose them all. That's it.

Let's start with your corrupt ass first. — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) February 18, 2025

Sounds like a good idea to us.

He could have done this long ago. I’m actually more concerned with little govt apparatchiks like yourself that can get our information just as easily and use it against us. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 18, 2025

Same girl. Same.

==========================================================================

Related:

STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the Most Idiotic (Hilarious) Ever

OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit Funniest Thing YET

BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As Only HE Can

CLASSY: Jasmine Crockett Uses Trashy President's Day Greeting to Lash Out at Black Woman Who OWNED Her

MSNBC Analyst NOW Comparing DOGE to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Service Members (Watch)

========================================================================