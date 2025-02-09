Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With Replies on X BACKFIRES Hilariously

Jon Favreau is very disappointed in all of you for having a different opinion from him, but he's most disappointed in the fact that Elon Musk allows you all to be heard and seen on X. THE HORROR!

Honestly, we don't know why he thought this was a good idea unless he's engagement farming because when someone locks their replies, it not only makes them look weak, but it backfires because when others do want to engage, they quote-post them, which means everyone can see it.

Obama bros were never all that bright, but we're almost embarrassed for Jon here.

Almost:

I’m staying on here for now because it’s still a relatively large platform where most people in media and politics post, but I’m gonna start shutting off replies to non-followers and blocking more.



It’s been bad for awhile but some of the shit I’ve seen here in the last few… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 8, 2025

His whiny post continues:

... but some of the shit I’ve seen here in the last few weeks is just vile, stomach-churning disregard for other human beings. Just no need to read or engage with that garbage.

Aww, poor baby.

Jon is going to isolate himself in his little liberal bubble. https://t.co/Y4Y8LkEtoz pic.twitter.com/TrEJXt8S3Y — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) February 9, 2025

Just wanted to let you know how awesome it was when you tweeted your disgust over photos of "kids in cages" and had to walk it back when you found out they were taken during the Obama administration. Really, that was just the best. https://t.co/nvaS4Zoym4 https://t.co/D1oxbvIRkO — BT (@back_ttys) February 9, 2025

Funny thing is that I feel like "just vile, stomach-churning disregard for other human beings" is a perfect way to describe opposing an audit of the federal bureaucracy. https://t.co/Rp2AmDvK0l — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 9, 2025

Leftists can dish it out but they can't take it.

Also, I love the "still a relatively large platform" copium. Xitter is larger and more active now than it was when Musk bought it. https://t.co/4tf3hZSqlp — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) February 9, 2025

True story. They can dish it out but they can't take it.

We accept Jon's surrender.

