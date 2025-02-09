Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden...
Single Trump Voter Rips President's Policies to the Wall Street Journal
Sen. Chris Murphy Posts Video of Audience Applauding Him

Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With Replies on X BACKFIRES Hilariously

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 09, 2025
Twitter

Jon Favreau is very disappointed in all of you for having a different opinion from him, but he's most disappointed in the fact that Elon Musk allows you all to be heard and seen on X. THE HORROR!

Honestly, we don't know why he thought this was a good idea unless he's engagement farming because when someone locks their replies, it not only makes them look weak, but it backfires because when others do want to engage, they quote-post them, which means everyone can see it.

Obama bros were never all that bright, but we're almost embarrassed for Jon here. 

Almost:

His whiny post continues:

... but some of the shit I’ve seen here in the last few weeks is just vile, stomach-churning disregard for other human beings. Just no need to read or engage with that garbage.

Aww, poor baby.

True story. They can dish it out but they can't take it.

We accept Jon's surrender.

