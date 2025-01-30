Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)

Yesterday's confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the circus of ALL circuses, and Senate Democrats were more than happy to play the clowns. What an absolutely embarrassing display of spoiled and entitled elitists.

Advertisement

And RFK Jr. kept his cool the entire time.

It was impressive, just being honest.

Welp, it looks like we now have some sort of idea of why the Democrats were so horrible to RFK Jr. beyond the fact that Trump nominated him and it's all connected to Big Pharma. Or shall we say, they're all connected to Big Pharma.

Take a look at this:

The hostility @RobertKennedyJr experienced at his hearing was directly proportional to how much Pharma money each Senator received. In fact, each of them simply repeated the same attacks we just saw flood the mass media (all of which were blatant lies). 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ND7jqU4B1F — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Well, well, well, would you look at THAT?

Recently, as I show here, a left wing group (created to hide pharmaceutical money) publicly announced a campaign to take RFK down, after which the lines they concocted flooded every news publication and Carolyn Kennedy quoted them as her own to the media.https://t.co/WnKylCTqbj — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Have we mentioned how awful Democrats are? Because yeah, they're awful.

For example, they (and the senators) kept claiming RFK caused a deadly measles outbreak. In truth, it was due to children being killed by the vaccine, nurses covering it up, and the Samoan government banning it, and until recently no one blamed RFK.https://t.co/MywGMeFs7Z — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

*MEEP*

Remarkably, since the Left wing campaign failed to stop RFK, they then recruited a Right wing dark money group (run by Pence) to help. They attacked RFK for being "too pro-choice" (to splinter Republican votes), while remarkably Democrats attacked him for being too "pro-life." — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Seeing a pattern here yet? We know it's cliché, but hello, uniparty.

Similarly, during the hearings, the Democrats not only attacked him for being too Pro-life, but also tried to paint him as supporting abortion, climate change and Medicare for all to pressure Republicans not to confirm him. I have never seen something like this in my lifetime. — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

It was fascinating because Democrats couldn't figure out if they should wind their butts or scratch their watches.

Senator Warner relentlessly attacked RFK for 17 minutes with each of the industry talking points. As it happens @MarkWarner got $654,210 from Big Pharma. pic.twitter.com/J65NOM7wrh — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Democrat senators spent their allotted time just yelling at RFK Jr; they didn't ask him any real questions.

At RFK's hearing @SenWarren relentless attacked RFK and accused him of endangering America by "selfishly" making it possible to sue vaccine manufactures for producing injurious products. This is insane, until you remember she's the #2 pharmaceutical money recipient in the Senate pic.twitter.com/ojjnTpyoME — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

That was adorable.

During RFK's hearings @SenatorHassan made a series of baseless and hysterical accusations, and like her colleagues focused on tried to brand RFK as pro-choice so Republicans would not confirm him. It turns out she's already received $467,999 from the pharmaceutical industry. pic.twitter.com/Bs14VdIo4D — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

The women were shrill, unhinged, emotional ... every stereotype women in politics have been fighting back against forever.

It thus should come as no surprise all of these sold out Senators concluded RFK was not fit to run the HSS—even though they received immense pushback from their constituents and donors. pic.twitter.com/OnLNq0wLZf — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

We're shocked! Ok, not really.

That said, while most of this was immensely frustrating to watch, @BernieSanders inadvertently had one of the funniest moments in Congressional history when he became enraged RFK would not denounce antivax onsies. Turns out Sanders got $1,953,613 from Pharma. pic.twitter.com/QiK3YsYhuw — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Wow.

Given all of this, it should not at all surprise you that the Senators who have gotten the most money from the pharmaceutical industry were also the Democrats who recently pushed some of the most abhorrent medical policies in history. pic.twitter.com/lQgRxgYpTL — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Nope, not surprised, even a little bit.

I can only imagine what it's been like for @RobertKennedyJr to have to fight against this corruption and people who routinely sell us out to make money. pic.twitter.com/Yd1XCSr4Xa — A Midwestern Doctor (@MidwesternDoc) January 30, 2025

Especially many people he may have considered friendly or even friends at some point in his career.

What we watched yesterday was a grotesque abuse of authority and we have to wonder if their anger was truly aimed at RFK Jr. OR at the idea of losing those sweet donations from Big Pharma.

Advertisement

==========================================================================

Related:

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth

Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST

They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo on Illegals (Watch)

Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES for Lying (Watch)

Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH About Biden's DOJ (Watch)

==========================================================================