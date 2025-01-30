'I Am NO ONE'S Puppet': Tulsi Gabbard Takes the Deep State APART In...
Thread Shows DAMNING Connection Between Senate Democrats Screeching at RFK Jr. and Big Pharma (Receipts!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on January 30, 2025
Yesterday's confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the circus of ALL circuses, and Senate Democrats were more than happy to play the clowns. What an absolutely embarrassing display of spoiled and entitled elitists.

And RFK Jr. kept his cool the entire time.

It was impressive, just being honest.

Welp, it looks like we now have some sort of idea of why the Democrats were so horrible to RFK Jr. beyond the fact that Trump nominated him and it's all connected to Big Pharma. Or shall we say, they're all connected to Big Pharma.

Take a look at this:

Well, well, well, would you look at THAT?

Have we mentioned how awful Democrats are? Because yeah, they're awful.

*MEEP*

Seeing a pattern here yet? We know it's cliché, but hello, uniparty.

It was fascinating because Democrats couldn't figure out if they should wind their butts or scratch their watches.

Democrat senators spent their allotted time just yelling at RFK Jr; they didn't ask him any real questions.

That was adorable.

The women were shrill, unhinged, emotional ... every stereotype women in politics have been fighting back against forever.

We're shocked! Ok, not really.

Wow.

Nope, not surprised, even a little bit.

Especially many people he may have considered friendly or even friends at some point in his career.

What we watched yesterday was a grotesque abuse of authority and we have to wonder if their anger was truly aimed at RFK Jr. OR at the idea of losing those sweet donations from Big Pharma.

