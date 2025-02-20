Grab the Popcorn! Elon Musk Suggests DOGE May Soon Investigate and Audit Ukraine Funding

When it comes to Elon Musk idly throwing out ideas on Twitter, we've come to take him seriously more often than not. Not that long ago, when he was talking about how much he loved the platform, many people suggested that he buy it. He responded with four words:

Advertisement

How much is it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017

Fast forward to 2022, and it's safe to say that the social media world -- not to mention the right to free speech online -- changed forever.

So, last night, when conservative Charlie Kirk recommended that DOGE investigate all of the funding that the United States has sent to Ukraine over the past few years, Musk's response should probably make a lot of people in Washington (not to mention Kyiv) VERY nervous.

Now it’s time for Elon and DOGE to audit the money we sent to Ukraine. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 19, 2025

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

Ruh-roh.

We cannot confirm this, but rumor has it that Senator Rand Paul -- who has repeatedly been obstructed by other representatives on both sides of the aisle for demanding Ukraine funding accountability -- started doing backflips when he saw this tweet.

Or maybe he just did the Ron Paul GIF in honor of his dad:



Of course, there has been no official word from President Trump or the White House about opening up those ledgers to DOGE, but we're betting that it's more likely than not, given Trump's demands.

And it's not like DOGE won't find a metric ton of waste and corruption in that funding. Even Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenski has recently said that more than $100 BILLION in U.S. aid has gone missing.

Poof. Time for Musk's DOGE whiz kids to dig into the books.

This was the overwhelming reaction to Musk's post last night. And then some.

LOL. It is pretty exciting news, isn't it?

We'll make the popcorn.

HA. King Kong ain't got nothin' on DOGE.

Of course, not everyone may be happy about the news.

Be afraid, Congress and Biden administration officials. Be very afraid.

Now I know why all the democrats are freaking out about Ukraine and Russia today ! — Ricky_Media (@Ricky_Media1) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, some Republicans will be freaking out too.

[cough--Lindsey Graham--cough]

There may also be another outstanding side effect -- for everyone -- of a Ukraine audit.

The war will be over within two weeks from today because of this.



Guaranteed.



Before the war, Transparency International, the EU, the U.S. State Department, the IMF, and the World Bank all explicitly warned about endemic corruption in Ukraine.



The European Court of Auditors… pic.twitter.com/ajUlg3krKh — Americans First (@AmericansFirstX) February 19, 2025

If the money spigot is shut off, yes, we imagine the war will come to a very quick end.

Huge. Who wants to take bets on more than 50% being used for waste/corruption?? pic.twitter.com/NM50C2g7no — David (@colema63eth) February 19, 2025

Nope. We won't take that bet. And we know someone else who won't take that bet either.

Oh this should be fun! pic.twitter.com/oK3nirMNqJ — OracleofTheMatrix (@Oracle_ofMatrix) February 19, 2025

The answer is in the pockets of this man and friends/familly..... pic.twitter.com/iB4rPoKUYO — Cryptoqué 🧲 (@CCryptoque) February 19, 2025

Just one of the many reasons that Joe Biden gave blanket, 10-year pardons to his whole family.

Advertisement

Of course, the truly revealing effect of a Ukraine aid audit would be watching who comes out and opposes it.

Again, there has been no official word yet on whether this investigation will take place, but if we've learned anything about Elon Musk in recent years, it's that when he gets an idea on Twitter, he's likely to see it through.

And if we've learned one thing about his boss, President Donald Trump, is that in his second administration, he's not interested in protecting anyone if they've been responsible or complicit in wasting taxpayers' money.

We hope Trump, Musk, and DOGE take a look under the hood of the lemon known as Ukraine funding. We're here for it and most Americans will be too.