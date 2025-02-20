UNMANNED: X Users Roast Regional Airline Behind Delta's Toronto Runway Crash So Hard They Locked Replies

A few days ago, a Delta flight headed for Toronto took the landing hard and ended up flipping over on the runway. It was scary, but -- fortunately -- everyone survived. CNN was quick to blame President Donald Trump (of course), but the CEO of Delta itself set the record straight on the issue, much to Gayle King's chagrin.

The flight itself was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta, and Endeavor made a point of praising its 'unmanned' flights. In other words, those with all-women flight crews.

We don't know the demographics of the crew operating the flight (which sends up red flags for this writer), but X users dug up an old Endeavor Air post from 2022 and had some fun with it:

Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, your flight is unmanned today. #girlpower



📸: Caitlyn M., FO, CRJ-900 pic.twitter.com/vL7ec2P3fX — Endeavor Air (@EndeavorAir) June 6, 2022

Glass ceiling shattered. Literally. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2025

So . . . buckle up because it's going to crash? . . .



Lol — M K (@Modster99) February 19, 2025

This aged like milk left out in the sun in Death Valley — Truetotherescue (@truetotherescue) February 19, 2025

If you fly UNMANNED you too can perform aerial acrobatics never seen in history like the elusive plane flip ON THE RUNWAY. WOW!!! — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) February 19, 2025

Probably a good idea to lock those replies, must be a man running the account. https://t.co/Q5gWvBVlJF pic.twitter.com/2rkgcshntw — Gee That’s Sus (@KSMatrixSlides) February 19, 2025

Landing a plane upside down and not killing anyone is actually kinda impressive when you think about it. https://t.co/eQA3sEn2p1 — Kab (@soulofkab) February 19, 2025

Brace for disparate impact https://t.co/6Jm3Ui44Te — stricture (@bog_beef) February 19, 2025

Best case scenerio is that the plane is paralell parked at the hanger and they can't back it out. https://t.co/BtiwmcCJgH pic.twitter.com/ZzxjloaKHV — Mr. Jason Mironchuck (@MironchuckNOW) February 19, 2025

Endeavor Air believes that they must exclude men in order for women to be qualified for the job.



Then they brag about it.



If you're going by qualifications, the odds of you having a single-sexed staff are pretty low. https://t.co/YldXMd2ZoU — Ken (@Kheniwyze) February 20, 2025

We poke fun, 'cause that's what we do here at Twitchy, but the fact of the matter remains: no one on planet earth gets on a plane and thinks, 'Gee, I'm so glad the flight crew looks just like me!'

We all want the most competent, highly skilled, and well-trained people to pilot our flights and get us to our destinations safely.

It's not hard.