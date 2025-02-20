UNMANNED: X Users Roast Regional Airline Behind Delta's Toronto Runway Crash So Hard They Locked Replies

JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

A few days ago, a Delta flight headed for Toronto took the landing hard and ended up flipping over on the runway. It was scary, but -- fortunately -- everyone survived. CNN was quick to blame President Donald Trump (of course), but the CEO of Delta itself set the record straight on the issue, much to Gayle King's chagrin.

The flight itself was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta, and Endeavor made a point of praising its 'unmanned' flights. In other words, those with all-women flight crews.

We don't know the demographics of the crew operating the flight (which sends up red flags for this writer), but X users dug up an old Endeavor Air post from 2022 and had some fun with it:

Let the mockery begin!

Literally.

This writer laughed out loud.

YUP.

It sure did.

Never, ever leaving X.

You guys crack us up.

The pile-on got so bad they locked replies.

Ouch.

Fair point.

This. This is perfect.

Oof. Brutally funny.

We poke fun, 'cause that's what we do here at Twitchy, but the fact of the matter remains: no one on planet earth gets on a plane and thinks, 'Gee, I'm so glad the flight crew looks just like me!' 

We all want the most competent, highly skilled, and well-trained people to pilot our flights and get us to our destinations safely.

It's not hard.

