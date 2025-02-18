CNN Links String of Plane Accidents to Trump Cutting FAA Safety Specialists

CNN is famous for its chyrons — those blurbs across the bottom of the TV screen. Perhaps the most infamous is CNN's "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting" chyron in 2020.

Advertisement

CNN had on two conflicting graphics as they, among many others, tried to tie the crash of a Delta Airlines flight in Toronto to cuts President Donald Trump had made at the FAA. We know CNN knew the crash took place in Canada: the one graphic reads: "Soon: Toronto Aiport Briefing on Crash." At the same time, splashed against the bottom of the screen was the chyron, "Trump Makes Cuts to FAA Amid String of Plane Accidents."

Dana Bash read aloud an X post from Sen. Chuck Schumer claiming that "Trump's doing massive layoffs at the FAA — including safety specialists — and making our skies less and less safe." Including safety specialists? Really?

CNN's Dana Bash insinuates that the plane crash in Toronto was Trump's fault. The derangement knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/29esrtKRJx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2025

Those "massive" layoffs included 400 probationary workers who'd been on the job for less than a year. That's 400 probationary workers out of a staff of 45,000 people. To make things clear, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X on Monday that fewer than 400 FAA employees were fired, and “Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.” Maybe don't rely on Schumer as your only source.

CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson also noted Americans' "too bad, so bad" attitude to the layoff of other federal workers, such as 3,400 employees at the U.S. Forest Service.

lol Someone tell her that the crash was in Canada. — Virus.ca (@DadaDred) February 18, 2025

Dana Bash is a joke. That plane was in Canadian airspace under Canadian air control.



The video clearly shows the pilot doing a hard landing that collapsed the gear.



Pilot error. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 18, 2025

Dana Bash ---> 🤡🤡🤡 — HS (@HumanSabre) February 18, 2025

How do they see no evidence of corruption with what DOGE has exposed, but yet find evidence that a Toronto plane crash was Trump's fault? — SkintagBiscuit (@SkintagB) February 18, 2025

The FAA oversees Canadian airspace? — ConservativeTim (@tquick67675) February 18, 2025

Are the CNN journalists naturally stupid or have they taken a course in stupidity. — Hindu Sherni (@HinduSherni_01) February 18, 2025

It seems as though CNN could be doing some "massive layoffs" itself. They fired Brian Stelter and then brought him back for some reason. Jim Acosta is now doing a show on Substack. His layoff has made America less safe.

Maybe don't use an X post from Schumer as your only source.



***