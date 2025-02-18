Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported...
Wait! Protests Don't Work? Leftwing Activist Podcaster Whines NYC Anti-Trump Protestors Sh...
VIP
It Seems Catholic Democrats Are Above Canon Law, Too
Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident
Trump Made Liberals Hate Electric Cars! Leftwing Anti-MAGA Bro Mocks Tesla Stuck in...
Time to Choose: As U.K. Nurses Form Union to Protect Their Rights, J.K....
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies
Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered...
Judge Hands DOGE Huge Legal Victory, Denies States' Motion to Block Audits
Fiscally Irresponsible: MSNBC Reports Social Security Made $72 BILLION in 'Improper Paymen...
President Donald Trump Lists Some of the Most Insane Uses of Government Spending
During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them
WATCH: Harvard Professor Tells Trevor Noah We Must Segregate Schools to Combat White...

CNN Links String of Plane Accidents to Trump Cutting FAA Safety Specialists

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CNN is famous for its chyrons — those blurbs across the bottom of the TV screen. Perhaps the most infamous is CNN's "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting" chyron in 2020.

Advertisement

CNN had on two conflicting graphics as they, among many others, tried to tie the crash of a Delta Airlines flight in Toronto to cuts President Donald Trump had made at the FAA. We know CNN knew the crash took place in Canada: the one graphic reads: "Soon: Toronto Aiport Briefing on Crash." At the same time, splashed against the bottom of the screen was the chyron, "Trump Makes Cuts to FAA Amid String of Plane Accidents."

Dana Bash read aloud an X post from Sen. Chuck Schumer claiming that "Trump's doing massive layoffs at the FAA — including safety specialists — and making our skies less and less safe." Including safety specialists? Really?

Those "massive" layoffs included 400 probationary workers who'd been on the job for less than a year. That's 400 probationary workers out of a staff of 45,000 people. To make things clear, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X on Monday that fewer than 400 FAA employees were fired, and “Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.” Maybe don't rely on Schumer as your only source.

CNN senior political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson also noted Americans' "too bad, so bad" attitude to the layoff of other federal workers, such as 3,400 employees at the U.S. Forest Service.

Recommended

Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US
Brett T.
Advertisement

It seems as though CNN could be doing some "massive layoffs" itself. They fired Brian Stelter and then brought him back for some reason. Jim Acosta is now doing a show on Substack. His layoff has made America less safe.

Maybe don't use an X post from Schumer as your only source.


***

Tags: CANADA CNN DONALD TRUMP FAA LAYOFFS PLANE CRASH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US
Brett T.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies
Brett T.
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN With Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Amy Curtis
Wait! Protests Don't Work? Leftwing Activist Podcaster Whines NYC Anti-Trump Protestors Should Have Voted
Chad Felix Greene
Trump Made Liberals Hate Electric Cars! Leftwing Anti-MAGA Bro Mocks Tesla Stuck in Snow
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Mike Lee Blasts Volodymyr Zelenskyy Who Says He No Longer Feels Supported by the US Brett T.
Advertisement