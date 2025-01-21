LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has Signed SO FAR and It's YUGE

With Trump doing SO MUCH winning for our country yesterday, it is easy to lose track of what EOs he has signed already.

Luckily, Libs of TikTok was good enough to put together a 'MEGA THREAD' of his executive actions so we can at lest try and keep up.

Hey, we're not complaining, at this rate we can't help but feel hopeful... finally.

Take a look at THIS:

President Trump Executive Action MEGATHREAD



Here's a list of EOs that Trump has signed 🧵👇 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

And here we GO:

Trump has signed an Executive Order to withdraw from the Paris Climate Treatyhttps://t.co/4mM2dk8BIC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an Executive Order directing all federal employees to return to full time in person workhttps://t.co/i946ulXQnd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

That it takes an EO to get federal workers BACK to the office says a lot, right?

Trump signed an Executive Order to end the weaponization of government against political opponentshttps://t.co/C3stDfKdpO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

And if anyone knows about this one, it's Trump.

Trump signed an Executive Order to address the cost of living that skyrocketed under the Biden/Harris administration pic.twitter.com/V8b9yAVqK1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Whoa. An administration that actually wants prices to go DOWN for Americans. What a novel concept.

Trump signed an Executive Order freezing federal hiring. pic.twitter.com/hKcpnZEfAg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

At least until we figure out what's going on.

Heh.

See what we did there?

Trump signed an Executive Order rescinding 78 Biden-era executive actionshttps://t.co/CYVm20IyxJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

It's as if the Biden administration never existed at all.

Trump signed an Executive Order pardoning nearly 1,500 J6 defendantshttps://t.co/HAhtWL5ipv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Ya' love to see it.

Trump signed an Executive Order designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.https://t.co/5cCB3k7CS5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an Executive Order to secure the southern borderhttps://t.co/rtnYKtcH2K — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Making safety for Americans a priority.

Who knew?

Trump signed an Executive Order restoring a merit-based hiring system.https://t.co/xDL53EDjR0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

BUH-BYE DEI.

Trump signed an Executive Order granting TikTok an extension to sell to an American buyer pic.twitter.com/c2Vjhas3Wo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an Executive Order ordering the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGEhttps://t.co/uAOwZ4lpZf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Let's freaking GOOOOO.

Trump signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency for the border.https://t.co/063JvrtEw4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an Executive Order to hold former government officials accountable for unlawful disclosure of sensitive information.



Does this include Milley who gave over sensitive information to China?https://t.co/czaOs1LO4l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

THIS is gonna be fun.

Trump signed Executive order to protect American women from the dangers of radical gender ideology pic.twitter.com/iGkJ0cGG0U — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!

Trump signed Executive order issuing a withdrawal from the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/x0tdfugeC4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Should NEVER have been there in the first place.

Trump signed an Executive Order ending the catch-and-release policy.



No more letting terrorists into our country pic.twitter.com/XnzMGpjAqg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an Executive Order restoring the remain-in-Mexico policy. pic.twitter.com/dl6mb8pkOG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Insane that this was ever NOT our policy.

Trump repeals rule allowing transgender troops to serve in military. Our tax dollars were also funding full gender transitions for servicemembers https://t.co/yS9YnzsmLV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

This one just makes sense. Sorry, not sorry.

President Trump signed an executive order revoking the security clearance of the 51 former intelligence officials who lied about the Hunter Biden laptop https://t.co/zj7ANOchcC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump signed an executive order calling for the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America pic.twitter.com/07sMfHbmWn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

And people like Gov. DeSantis are already using Gulf of America.

You hear that? We felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if THOUSANDS (heh) of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

WE ARE BACK.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================