LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has Signed SO FAR and It's YUGE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

With Trump doing SO MUCH winning for our country yesterday, it is easy to lose track of what EOs he has signed already.

Luckily, Libs of TikTok was good enough to put together a 'MEGA THREAD' of his executive actions so we can at lest try and keep up.

Hey, we're not complaining, at this rate we can't help but feel hopeful... finally.

Take a look at THIS:

And here we GO:

That it takes an EO to get federal workers BACK to the office says a lot, right?

And if anyone knows about this one, it's Trump.

Whoa. An administration that actually wants prices to go DOWN for Americans. What a novel concept.

At least until we figure out what's going on.

Heh.

See what we did there?

It's as if the Biden administration never existed at all.

Ya' love to see it.

Making safety for Americans a priority.

Who knew?

BUH-BYE DEI.

Let's freaking GOOOOO.

THIS is gonna be fun.

YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!

Should NEVER have been there in the first place. 

Insane that this was ever NOT our policy.

This one just makes sense. Sorry, not sorry.

And people like Gov. DeSantis are already using Gulf of America.

You hear that? We felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if THOUSANDS (heh) of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

WE ARE BACK.

