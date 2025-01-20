'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos

In the final hours of the worst administration and more specifically, the worst presidency in history, we thought we'd share this thread from Ben Kew. It is an exceptionally well-done thread that will likely piss you all off as much as it pissed us off.

Just looking back at everything Democrats put us through ...

There are no words.

But lots of pics.

Take a look:

JOE BIDEN’S DISASTROUS PRESIDENCY IN 25 PHOTOS



I am not an artist, but I love the power of photos and the stories they tell.



Here are 25 photos I think tell the story of the Biden years.



Please share yours in the comments!



——



1. “A Socially Distant Cabinet” pic.twitter.com/LahxV8pRF1 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

We all knew we were in serious trouble. Yup.

2. “Gas Prices”



Gas prices rose massively in 2021, leading to high inflation across the entire U.S. economy. pic.twitter.com/LBqmQVIo9s — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Wheeeee.

3. “Heading North”



Guatemalan authorities pushing back a migrant caravan. Nearly all of these individuals were eventually granted entry to the U.S. through the southern border. pic.twitter.com/yHU4lFOPzp — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Biden opening our border. America may never fully recover from this one.

4. “The Stairs”



In an early sign of his decline, Biden falls over while walking up the stairs of Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/R93cKtFGk9 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

*snort*

5. “Afghanistan Withdrawal”



In one of Washington’s worst ever foreign policy failures, the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan shortly after Biden ordered U.S. withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/HT24tGjgQe — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Shameful.

6. “Dead Soldiers”



13 soldiers were killed during the botched withdrawal, leaving their families devastated. pic.twitter.com/nSvmXaHCXG — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Our heart still breaks.

7. “Vaccine Mandates”



Biden tries to introduce vaccine mandates via executive order, which is later ruled as unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/0oXscO5ZQb — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Considering Biden just gave Fauci a preemptive pardon this one really makes this editor angry.

8. “The Illegal Invasion”



Over 10 million people entered the U.S. under the Biden administration, overrunning cities and wasting billions of taxpayer dollars.



Many were placed in luxury hotels and had all their living expenses paid for. pic.twitter.com/rbfllAtB8e — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Taxpayers paid for the living expenses.

Yup.

9. “Pushing Back”



Parents protest school closures and vaccine mandates in California as Democrats refuse to lift restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/R9vcfqQy9H — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

And they called parents domestic terrorists.

Good times.

10. “Nap Time”



Joe Biden has a nap during an African conference in Angola. He would fall asleep at many other events. pic.twitter.com/5t4NN82Gw8 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

What an embarrassment.

11. “Putin Goes Rogue”



In one of the most devastating wars of the 21st century, Russia invaded Ukraine under Biden’s watch.



Around one million people are said to have been killed or seriously wounded.



Billions of U.S. dollars were spent funding the Ukrainian war effort. pic.twitter.com/ktsYAtzkDy — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Putin knew Biden would just sit and spin ... no respect.

12. “Not a Biologist”



Kentanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee who was picked solely because she is a black woman, admits during her confirmation hearing she does not know what a woman is and refers the question to a professional biologist. pic.twitter.com/x29giF4pAu — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Imagine throwing women under the bus this way.

13. “Freak Show”



The non-binary deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, Sam Brinton, and the transgender Assistant Secretary for Health, Rachel Levine, pose for a photo.



Brinton would later be charged with stealing a suitcase and resign from the role. pic.twitter.com/BTXT3WrZ4Z — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Democrats are such good judges of character.

14. “Instability”



In a further demonstration of his mental and physical decline, Joe Biden falls off his bike and is helped back to his feet by members of the public. pic.twitter.com/6AJngYpFrK — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Yikes.

15. “Fentanyl Crisis”



Homeless encampments continue to expand across major U.S. cities, most notably in California.



Many of the homeless are addicts, hooked on fentanyl smuggled by Mexican drug cartels through the southern border. pic.twitter.com/lgVLcpRoWc — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

16. “Thin Air”



Biden tries to shake hands with thin air, a pose he holds for several seconds before being ushered off the stage. pic.twitter.com/Fja5npcWvk — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Interesting, X won't let us grab the 17th post in this thread - it is the transgender woman who went topless at the White House.

Hrm.

18. “Political Persecution”



Images from inside federal prisons show how the Biden regime tortured January 6th protesters through the use of prolonged solitary confinement.



Meanwhile, hundreds more are convicted on long sentences for so-called insurrection. pic.twitter.com/NyNw2hzN4L — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Trump must pardon them ALL.

19. “Mugshot”



The Biden regime moves forward with the prosecution of Donald Trump, who is leading the polls for the Republican nomination, on phony charges related to the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/PLyBjlhmbf — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

This was the moment Trump won his second term.

20. “Evil Incarnate”



Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who had already been arrested and released, stands trial for the brutal murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. pic.twitter.com/fm6lRDEZfd — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Note, some Democrats still voted against legislation to protect women and young girls from illegals.

They've learned nothing.

21. “Hunter Faces Justice”



Hunter Biden arrives at court ahead of his trial on tax fraud and illegal firearms charges.



He would later be pardoned by his father, despite repeated promises never to do so. pic.twitter.com/7zGjtbdmS3 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Justice.

No one is above the law EXCEPT the president's son and other degenerates who served a purpose for the 'Biden' administration.

22. “Trump’s Trial”



Meanwhile, Trump goes on trial in New York on charges of falsifying business record.



Even his opponents now admit it was a politically motivated case aimed at destroying his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/uG5S86txRV — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Lawfare.

23. “The Debate”



In a debate that effectively ended his candidacy for president, Biden showed himself to be every bit as demented as his critics had warned. pic.twitter.com/r7D82ltnge — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

This was crazy.

And speaking of crazy ...

24. “Bringing Back Joy”



Kamala Harris takes over as the Democratic nominee and chooses Tim Walz as her running mate with a promise of restoring “joy” to politics.



The campaign turns out to be a catastrophic failure. pic.twitter.com/jj9XHb3XKN — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

The most joyless campaign ever.

25. “The Greatest Ever Comeback”



Donald Trump wins the presidency, marking the greatest comeback in political history.



He will be sworn in as the 47th president tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HgRoPeMmQe — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 19, 2025

Thank God for Donald J. Trump.

Thank God the Biden administration is over.

America is back, baby.

