'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos

It’s Morning in America
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the final hours of the worst administration and more specifically, the worst presidency in history, we thought we'd share this thread from Ben Kew. It is an exceptionally well-done thread that will likely piss you all off as much as it pissed us off.

Just looking back at everything Democrats put us through ...

There are no words.

But lots of pics.

Take a look:

We all knew we were in serious trouble. Yup.

Wheeeee.

Biden opening our border. America may never fully recover from this one.

*snort*

Shameful.

Our heart still breaks.

Considering Biden just gave Fauci a preemptive pardon this one really makes this editor angry.

Taxpayers paid for the living expenses.

Yup.

And they called parents domestic terrorists.

Good times.

What an embarrassment.

Putin knew Biden would just sit and spin ... no respect.

Imagine throwing women under the bus this way.

Democrats are such good judges of character.

Yikes.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Interesting, X won't let us grab the 17th post in this thread - it is the transgender woman who went topless at the White House.

Hrm.

Trump must pardon them ALL.

This was the moment Trump won his second term.

Note, some Democrats still voted against legislation to protect women and young girls from illegals.

They've learned nothing.

Justice.

No one is above the law EXCEPT the president's son and other degenerates who served a purpose for the 'Biden' administration.

Lawfare.

This was crazy.

And speaking of crazy ... 

The most joyless campaign ever.

Thank God for Donald J. Trump.

Thank God the Biden administration is over.

America is back, baby.

