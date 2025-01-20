Joe and Jill Biden Give Trump and Melania Arriving at WH a Very DIFFERENT Greeting than Kamala (Watch)

LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:52 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers know, when Kamala Harris welcomed JD Vance and his lovely wife to the White House for tea she wasn't the friendliest and didn't make the best face. Interestingly enough, when Joe and Jill welcomed Donald and Melania they received a very different greeting.

Which only tells us once again that the actions we're seeing from Joe Biden likely are not his.

Seriously, would a guy who has allegedly said and done so many gross things over the past three months be this friendly to the new president? Then again, we all know he likely voted for the guy so there's that.

Ahem.

Watch:

WELCOME HOME!

Ha.

Love it.

Not even a little bit.

Heh.

Indeed, he is.

Best. Cover. Ever.

HEY, that's what we said!



