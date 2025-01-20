Joe and Jill Biden Give Trump and Melania Arriving at WH a Very DIFFERENT Greeting than Kamala (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, when Kamala Harris welcomed JD Vance and his lovely wife to the White House for tea she wasn't the friendliest and didn't make the best face. Interestingly enough, when Joe and Jill welcomed Donald and Melania they received a very different greeting.

Advertisement

Which only tells us once again that the actions we're seeing from Joe Biden likely are not his.

Seriously, would a guy who has allegedly said and done so many gross things over the past three months be this friendly to the new president? Then again, we all know he likely voted for the guy so there's that.

Ahem.

Watch:

JUST IN: Joe and Jill Biden greet Donald and Melania Trump at the White House.



Joe Biden was heard shouting "Welcome home" as Trump arrived. pic.twitter.com/jf56F4wn37 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

WELCOME HOME!

Ha.

Love it.

Not the kind of thing you’d expect to hear someone say to Hitler, huh? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) January 20, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Heh.

Daddy’s home — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 20, 2025

Indeed, he is.

I'm Back ... Move over Joe... I have work to do pic.twitter.com/nReYAZOPL0 — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) January 20, 2025

Best. Cover. Ever.

You know they voted for Trump!😂 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) January 20, 2025

HEY, that's what we said!

===========================================================================

Related:

Aww, WASSAMATTA Kammy? WATCH Kamala's Face as VP JD VANCE and Second Lady Arrive at WH for Tea (Video)

Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)



'Evil INCARNATE' --> DAMNING Thread Sums Up the Biden/Harris Administration With 25 Infuriating Photos

So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons Him ONLY Makes Things Worse

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)

===========================================================================