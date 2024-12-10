Lawyer UP, Pencil-Neck! Adam Schiff Shares Personal Backstory in Emotional Thread and WOW...
FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them...
BOOMITY! Donald Trump Names Harmeet Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
Tom Cotton Says ALL of Trump's Cabinet Nominees Will Be Confirmed by the...
‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns To ‘Avengers’ Franchise But Possibly in New...
Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities...
New Year’s Leave: Why Staying Home with an Early Bedtime Is the Latest...
‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells Two Dem Leaders Their City and State ‘Suck’...
Win-Win: Kari Lake Mexico Ambassador Rumors Thrill Her Supporters and Detractors
New Road Rules: There’s No Steering Clear of Elon Musk’s Driverless Future
Hot Take: Gender Diversity Has Been Part of the Catholic Church Since the...
VIP
Report: Taylor Lorenz and Vox Are Breaking Up … Or Are They?
Rep. Summer Lee Stands for Accountability for 'Vigilante' Daniel Penny
He's Too Cute For Jail: Suspected UHC Assassin Luigi Mangione's Fans Start 'Free...

*SNORT* AOC's 2023 Airhead Take on Subway Safety Goes VIRAL After Daniel Penny ACQUITTED and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on December 10, 2024

AOC has said some stupid things in the past - trust us, we'd know. But it's not every day something stupid she said actually pops up and bites her in the backside. Oh, it does happen but not usually this quickly and on video.

Advertisement

Big props to Western Lensman for finding this GEM.

Sandy seems to think subways will be safer if we lock people like DANIEL PENNY up.

No, really.

Watch:

Post continues:

“The fact that a person has expressed no remorse indicates there's a risk that it may happen again. And if we do not want to unleash that level of violence, then we should exert a level of accountability to prevent that from happening again." 

This is the radical, pro-criminal belief of most Democrats. Citizen heroes are to be punished, while career criminals are to be celebrated.

American voters overwhelmingly reject this — so the more it’s heard, the better.

He's right. AOC babbling about dangerous DANIEL PENNY should be in every GOP ad going forward. Americans are sick and tired of Democrats putting criminals first.

Recommended

FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Clearly.

Heck, just look at how we all voted just barely over a month ago.

===========================================================================

Related:

FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS

BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny Footnote and It's GLORIOUS

What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp' Sets Off ALL My Radars (Watch)

'Duty Over Personal Gain' --> Kick-A*S Thread Proves Pete Hegseth Puts COUNTRY Over Himself, EVERY Time

He's Gonna BLOW! Alvin Bragg's Daniel Penny Verdict Statement Is Even MORE PATHETIC Than You'd Expect

===========================================================================

Tags: AOC DANIEL PENNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS
Sam J.
BOOMITY! Donald Trump Names Harmeet Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights
Grateful Calvin
Now It Can Be Told! Joe Biden’s Totally REAL Not Made Up Priorities for His Last 42 Days in Office
Warren Squire
Tom Cotton Says ALL of Trump's Cabinet Nominees Will Be Confirmed by the Republican Senate
Grateful Calvin
‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns To ‘Avengers’ Franchise But Possibly in New Role
Warren Squire
Rep. Summer Lee Stands for Accountability for 'Vigilante' Daniel Penny
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FACES of CNN Panel as Scott Jennings Literally DRAWS Pics to Help Them Understand Good Vs. Bad PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement