SNORT* AOC's 2023 Airhead Take on Subway Safety Goes VIRAL After Daniel Penny ACQUITTED and LOL (Watch)

AOC has said some stupid things in the past - trust us, we'd know. But it's not every day something stupid she said actually pops up and bites her in the backside. Oh, it does happen but not usually this quickly and on video.

Big props to Western Lensman for finding this GEM.

Sandy seems to think subways will be safer if we lock people like DANIEL PENNY up.

No, really.

Watch:

FLASHBACK: In May 2023, AOC explained that NYC subways would be safer if violent threats like Daniel Penny were locked up:



“The fact that a person has expressed no remorse indicates there's a risk that it may happen again. And if we do not want to unleash that level of violence,… pic.twitter.com/70ZhBggOhG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 10, 2024

Post continues:

“The fact that a person has expressed no remorse indicates there's a risk that it may happen again. And if we do not want to unleash that level of violence, then we should exert a level of accountability to prevent that from happening again." This is the radical, pro-criminal belief of most Democrats. Citizen heroes are to be punished, while career criminals are to be celebrated. American voters overwhelmingly reject this — so the more it’s heard, the better.

He's right. AOC babbling about dangerous DANIEL PENNY should be in every GOP ad going forward. Americans are sick and tired of Democrats putting criminals first.

Clearly.

Heck, just look at how we all voted just barely over a month ago.

