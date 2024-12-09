VIP
Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will SHUT the Haters UP

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We've seen a lot of threads over the years and when we come across one that speaks for itself, we try really hard to step back and let the thread 'speak' for itself.

This thread from Phillip Stutts, a long-time acquaintance of Pete Hegseth, is one of those threads.

Take a gander:

Here we go:

Post continues:

Their mission was to educate the American public about the importance of achieving success in these conflicts and to support politicians who put long-term national security before short-term partisan political gain.

Keep going.

Especially with lawmakers.

Ahem.

Post continues:

The gravity of his choice was immense: Abandoning a promising career to risk his life in the Middle East.

Wow.

Post continues:

• Unwavering commitment: Choosing duty over personal gain

• Leading by example: Demonstrating the values he preached

• Selflessness: Prioritizing national security over career advancement

They better freaking confirm this guy. 

Just sayin'.

Post continues:

... and he has always been there for me if I needed anything.

We get the feeling that's just who Pete is.

THIS THIS THIS.

Post continues:

His actions, both past and present, demonstrate a deep-rooted dedication to protecting and defending those who risk everything for our freedom. I am grateful that Pete Hegseth has chosen to serve all of us again.

Damn right.

===========================================================================

