Kick-Butt Thread About Pete Hegseth Putting Duty and Country Over Personal Gain Will SHUT the Haters UP

We've seen a lot of threads over the years and when we come across one that speaks for itself, we try really hard to step back and let the thread 'speak' for itself.

This thread from Phillip Stutts, a long-time acquaintance of Pete Hegseth, is one of those threads.

Take a gander:

A shocking conversation @PeteHegseth had with me 13 years ago…It was Christmas 2011 when I had lunch with Pete. Something happened at this lunch that still sits with me today.... — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Here we go:

Some background first: @PeteHegseth hired me at Vets For Freedom (VFF) to help build a grassroots network that would support his organization. VFF was a nonpartisan organization established by Iraq and Afghanistan combat veterans. Their mission was to educate the American public… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

Their mission was to educate the American public about the importance of achieving success in these conflicts and to support politicians who put long-term national security before short-term partisan political gain.

Keep going.

Here is what I knew going into the lunch with @PeteHegseth in 2011: He was smart, charismatic, and mission-driven. Despite what you've read about VFF's fundraising woes, it was a powerhouse in influence, stature, and reputation around DC – especially with lawmakers. — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Especially with lawmakers.

Ahem.

But at the lunch, Pete told me something that threatened the entire mission and everything the organization had built. He told me he had decided to leave Vets for Freedom and deploy to Afghanistan. The gravity of his choice was immense: Abandoning a promising career to risk his… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

The gravity of his choice was immense: Abandoning a promising career to risk his life in the Middle East.

Wow.

My first thought: Why would someone, with so much at stake in his burgeoning career, give it all up and put his life in harm's way by deploying to a war zone (for a second time)? @PeteHegseth's decision exemplified the rare qualities that define exceptional leaders:

• Unwavering… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

• Unwavering… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

• Unwavering commitment: Choosing duty over personal gain • Leading by example: Demonstrating the values he preached • Selflessness: Prioritizing national security over career advancement

They better freaking confirm this guy.

Just sayin'.

Soon thereafter, my contract ended with VFF as @PeteHegseth deployed. You'd think that's the end of my time with Pete. It wasn't. I've never been paid another penny by Pete, however, we've stayed friends, helped and supported each other in various moments of our lives, and he has… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

... and he has always been there for me if I needed anything.

We get the feeling that's just who Pete is.

Pete's willingness to trade a comfortable life for the dangers of war speaks volumes about his character. It's this @PeteHegseth – the one who puts country before self – that I've had the privilege to know and respect. — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

THIS THIS THIS.

As @PeteHegseth now stands on the brink of potentially becoming the U.S. Secretary at the @DeptofDefense, I can attest to his unwavering commitment to our nation's warriors. His actions, both past and present, demonstrate a deep-rooted dedication to protecting and defending those… — Phillip Stutts (@phillipstutts) December 9, 2024

Post continues:

His actions, both past and present, demonstrate a deep-rooted dedication to protecting and defending those who risk everything for our freedom. I am grateful that Pete Hegseth has chosen to serve all of us again.

Damn right.

