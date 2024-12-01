And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

As Twitchy readers know, President-Elect Donald J. Trump has chosen Kash Patel to head the FBI.

And of course, Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, and even some morons in Never Trump (same difference) are losing their MINDS over the choice, claiming he's inexperienced and accusing Trump of seeking revenge against his enemies.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, these are the same toolbags who thought Kamala Harris was qualified to run for president ... ahem.

Patel released a brief statement this morning:

KASH PATEL: It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President Trump to serve as Director of the FBI.



Together, we will restore integrity, accountability, and equal justice to our justice system and return the FBI to its rightful mission: protecting the American people. — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) December 1, 2024

Boom.

And cue the shrieking.

I spy with my green eye a dangerous lackey with scary eyes who has been nominated as FBI Director. Kash Patel makes Gaetz look like a choir boy! He will politically persecute all of Trump‘s enemies including any of us peasants! He must not be confirmed!#DemVoice1 #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/XHkI23hvp8 — Eye Of The Idol (@EyeOfTheIdol) December 1, 2024

They louder they screech the more we like Patel.

Kash Patel is a failed lawyer. — Samantha 🇺🇦 (@agentcurieuse) December 1, 2024

Always with this flag.

Always.

Kash Patel is a conspiracy theorist and an insurrectionist...and belongs nowhere near the FBI. Even Barr said it in his book! — Southside5 (@5Southside5) December 1, 2024

They just don't get it. Not even a little bit.

Kash Patel as trump's Director of the FBI is such an insanely bad pick, it makes Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard look like rational, savvy picks.



Seriously, who's picking these clowns, Steve Bannon? pic.twitter.com/9jicJGG6ea — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 1, 2024

Says the guy who took a paycheck from some of the biggest clowns in politics.

We are headed toward a US constitutional crisis vastly bigger than Watergate — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 1, 2024

Vastly bigger than Watergate.

Who are these people? You know what? We don't really wanna know.

===========================================================================

Related:

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

Wow, She REALLY BLEW It! More We Learn About Kamala's Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATING It Becomes

THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About Kash Patel Nomination Says SO Much -Watch

===========================================================================