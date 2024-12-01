Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE...
And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on December 01, 2024
Gif

As Twitchy readers know, President-Elect Donald J. Trump has chosen Kash Patel to head the FBI.

And of course, Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, and even some morons in Never Trump (same difference) are losing their MINDS over the choice, claiming he's inexperienced and accusing Trump of seeking revenge against his enemies.

Keep in mind, these are the same toolbags who thought Kamala Harris was qualified to run for president ... ahem.

Patel released a brief statement this morning:

Boom.

And cue the shrieking.

They louder they screech the more we like Patel.

Always with this flag.

Always.

They just don't get it. Not even a little bit.

Says the guy who took a paycheck from some of the biggest clowns in politics.

Vastly bigger than Watergate.

Who are these people? You know what? We don't really wanna know.

===========================================================================

