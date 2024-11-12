LOL-WOW! Biden Is CLEARLY Done Trying to Pretend He Gives a Crap Answering...
THIS --> Michael Shellenberger's Brutal Thread Drops ALL the Truth Bombs on Dems Explaining WHY They Lost

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If you want to see someone dropping truth-bombs on social media, there is none better than Michael Shellenberger. He is quite frankly one of the most unbiased people we follow on X and seems to shoot all sides straight.

Whether they like it or not.

Case in point, this thread about Democrats claiming they want to know what happened, how they lost so SPECTACULARLY even though deep down we know they really don't want to know. But that's not stopping Shellenberger from letting them in on the secret.

Take a look:

In other words, Americans got really sick of their shiznit.

Just sayin'.

His post continues:

...and, per usual, are projecting.

Nobody projects better than a Democrat.

His post continues:

... and psychopathic witch hunt the Woke carried out against innocent people for over a decade.

Psychopathic witch hunts. Yeah, no joke.

Yes, the Left are and have been the real brown shirts all along.

Racism.

Because of course.

His post continues:

... their political enemies but dissidents, apostates, and heretics within their ranks. 

That witch hunt didn't emerge organically from the public. It was created from on high, starting with CAP and Media Matters, out of the idea that it was necessary to enact a progressive agenda. The news media fully participated. It proceeded to brainwash half the country into believing that their fellow citizens were racist, fascist, and phobic nature haters. The media creating the crudest caricatures of ordinary Americans, and the vast majority of Democrats bought into them. 

The psychopathy of social media, and the stupidity of mobs, enabled the witch hunt. There have been some excellent books published recently on the topic, but a full accounting of the cruelty and madness of the last decade has not yet been written. 

Historians will simply shake their heads when they look back at 2008-2024 ... heck, we're not historians and we're already shaking our heads.

===========================================================================

