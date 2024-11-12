THIS --> Michael Shellenberger's Brutal Thread Drops ALL the Truth Bombs on Dems Explaining WHY They Lost

If you want to see someone dropping truth-bombs on social media, there is none better than Michael Shellenberger. He is quite frankly one of the most unbiased people we follow on X and seems to shoot all sides straight.

Whether they like it or not.

Case in point, this thread about Democrats claiming they want to know what happened, how they lost so SPECTACULARLY even though deep down we know they really don't want to know. But that's not stopping Shellenberger from letting them in on the secret.

Take a look:

Many Democrats say they want to understand what happened. Few genuinely do. That's because, at some level, they know they're guilty of having participated in a witch hunt in which they falsely accused their fellow Americans, and even their friends & family, of fascism & racism. https://t.co/LDyQcRHolB pic.twitter.com/c88WMOeOqs — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

In other words, Americans got really sick of their shiznit.

Just sayin'.

Red Scare's @annakhachiyan is right: many of the people who loudly declared their fellow Americans racists and fascists are covert narcissists who now feel wounded and exposed by Kamala's defeat. At some level, they know they're guilty of witch-hunting and, per usual, are… — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

His post continues:

...and, per usual, are projecting.

Nobody projects better than a Democrat.

People who spent years calling patriotic Americans brown shirts and worse are now saying it's time to be kind. This guy is not kind. Not at all. I'm for reconciliation; it's the higher road. But that can't happen until there's some acknowledgment of the deranged and psychopathic… pic.twitter.com/FrYta0WvuB — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

His post continues:

... and psychopathic witch hunt the Woke carried out against innocent people for over a decade.

Psychopathic witch hunts. Yeah, no joke.

For over a decade before the election of Trump, Left-wing groups like CAP, led by @johnpodesta & @neeratanden, and @mmfa started a witch hunt against climate heretics like @BjornLomborg @RogerPielkeJr and many others. It was like a dress rehearsal for the much larger witch hunt to come. — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

Yes, the Left are and have been the real brown shirts all along.

In 2022, the Washington Post brought both witch hunts together when it tried to accuse @AlexEpstein of racism because — wait for it — he defended the right of Africans to use fossil fuels. https://t.co/Ye1qlKNxdS — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

Racism.

Because of course.

Nobody's more eager to move on from the last two decades of progressive witch hunts than me. But there can't be any moving on until there's some society-wide acknowledgment that a group of powerful elites systematically engaged in character assassination against not only their… — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 7, 2024

His post continues:

... their political enemies but dissidents, apostates, and heretics within their ranks. That witch hunt didn't emerge organically from the public. It was created from on high, starting with CAP and Media Matters, out of the idea that it was necessary to enact a progressive agenda. The news media fully participated. It proceeded to brainwash half the country into believing that their fellow citizens were racist, fascist, and phobic nature haters. The media creating the crudest caricatures of ordinary Americans, and the vast majority of Democrats bought into them. The psychopathy of social media, and the stupidity of mobs, enabled the witch hunt. There have been some excellent books published recently on the topic, but a full accounting of the cruelty and madness of the last decade has not yet been written.

Historians will simply shake their heads when they look back at 2008-2024 ... heck, we're not historians and we're already shaking our heads.

