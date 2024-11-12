FEMA Official FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporters Spills ALL the Tea on FEMA...
WHO She Really Is --> What Kamala Harris Did to Buy Wisconsin Union Workers' Votes Was BEYOND Insulting

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Kamala Harris ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of campaigns, thank goodness. We're not entirely sure who was advising her but man oh man, he or she or it or they or whatever should never have a job running anyone's campaign every again.

Seriously.

Who thought it was a good idea to send literal 'brown bag prison lunches' to Wisconsin union workers? You'd think someone would have considered a hot meal for them, even if that's a thousand people; heck, scrap the Beyoncé concert that DID NOT HAPPEN and appeal to people you really want to vote for you.

Just sayin'.

Look at this:

Tacky and cheap.

Oh, and they were LITERALLY prison lunches.

Holy. Hell.

Subway, sure. Or even a local mom and pop shop. Something besides cheap food we feed men and women who are in JAIL.

That's how little Kamala and honestly the Democrats think of our union workers.

No wonder she lost.

Hey, that's what we said.

Was she being sabotaged the entire time?

Interesting question.

Democrats are SO privileged they are absolutely clueless about what everyday Americans want, need, and even like.

And we saw that more so during Kamala's campaign than maybe any other.

===========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP UNIONS WISCONSIN 2024 ELECTION

