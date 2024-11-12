WHO She Really Is --> What Kamala Harris Did to Buy Wisconsin Union Workers' Votes Was BEYOND Insulting

Kamala Harris ran one of the worst campaigns in the history of campaigns, thank goodness. We're not entirely sure who was advising her but man oh man, he or she or it or they or whatever should never have a job running anyone's campaign every again.

Advertisement

Seriously.

Who thought it was a good idea to send literal 'brown bag prison lunches' to Wisconsin union workers? You'd think someone would have considered a hot meal for them, even if that's a thousand people; heck, scrap the Beyoncé concert that DID NOT HAPPEN and appeal to people you really want to vote for you.

Just sayin'.

Look at this:

This is just incredible: The Kamala Harris campaign tried to win over more than a thousand union workers on one of the biggest construction projects in Wisconsin by getting them a free lunch...a literal brown bag prison lunch. pic.twitter.com/bLEeUuvCYV — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 11, 2024

Tacky and cheap.

Oh, and they were LITERALLY prison lunches.

Holy. Hell.

I would think getting Subway to cater it would have been more fun and a lot cheaper.



OTOH, the Harris campaign probably had their own grift-vendors. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 11, 2024

Subway, sure. Or even a local mom and pop shop. Something besides cheap food we feed men and women who are in JAIL.

That's how little Kamala and honestly the Democrats think of our union workers.

No wonder she lost.

Oprah and Beyoncé are expensive.



So you have to cut back on what the workers get.



It’s literally like the scene from Animal Farm where the non-pig animals look at the gorgeous spread inside in envy. — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) November 12, 2024

Hey, that's what we said.

Do we think that no one on her campaign team wanted her to win? I am beginning to believe it. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) November 11, 2024

Was she being sabotaged the entire time?

Interesting question.

This is almost as bad as when Pete Buttigieg called the SBPD racist then bought them cheap pizza. — Casey Hendrickson 🎙 Syndicated Radio Host (@caseythehost) November 11, 2024

Democrats are SO privileged they are absolutely clueless about what everyday Americans want, need, and even like.

And we saw that more so during Kamala's campaign than maybe any other.

===========================================================================

Related:

Seb Gorka BRILLIANTLY Giving Anti-Trump Loser Drudge the Proverbial Middle Finger Is the Stuff of LEGEND

MEEEEEOW! We Could Watch Kamala Harris and Jill Biden Give One Another the Cold Shoulder ALL Day (Vid)

And Here We GOOO! Tom Homan's LATEST Announcement About Removing Illegals Will Make Lefty Heads EXPLODE

Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)

Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump's DOJ is FIRE

===========================================================================