Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE Goes SO WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 01, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Jonah Goldberg did his part to spread the hateful lie about Trump threatening to have Liz Cheney executed. Forget that anyone who has bothered to watch the entire clip KNOWS BETTER, but to feed the Left this way?

That was low, even for Never Trump.

Goldberg has now put out a statement ... guess he didn't like being called out.

His post continues:

... of previous statements Trump made about shooting protestors and having generals “executed.” Still, I was wrong to say he was calling for a firing squad execution. After I said that, my co-panelist, Brad Todd made the case that I was wrong. Brad was right and, again, I was wrong.  Trump was making – albeit in his customary fashion – a different argument about Cheney’s alleged foreign policy views and the use of force. I let my disgust at Trump’s comments get the better of me as this was the first time I’d heard them.

In fact, at the end of the program, having thought about it, I said as much (though I could have been clearer). A fact that has been left out in a lot of the criticism of me since this morning. In other words, I voluntarily conceded the point, unprompted, before any of this subsequent criticism came my way. (You can find it around the 2:20 mark in the video below).

I regret the initial comment because it was inaccurate and contributed to the kind of overheated environment Trump thrives on.

Did you guys read that? He regrets it.

Trump’s words were bad enough.

But it’s worth noting that a lot of the criticism about my inaccuracy is itself somewhat inaccurate, or at least incomplete, given my correction.

Still blaming Trump for his mistake. 

Too late, bro.

Trump made him do it, don't you know.

We are going to guess NOT.

Not holding our breath.

And if they do see it they won't believe it.

===========================================================================

