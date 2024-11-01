Take the L! Self-Hating RINO Jonah Goldberg's Statement About Pushing Trump/Liz Cheney LIE Goes SO WRONG

As Twitchy readers know, Jonah Goldberg did his part to spread the hateful lie about Trump threatening to have Liz Cheney executed. Forget that anyone who has bothered to watch the entire clip KNOWS BETTER, but to feed the Left this way?

That was low, even for Never Trump.

Goldberg has now put out a statement ... guess he didn't like being called out.

I need to make a statement.



This morning on CNN I referred to Trump’s “rifles” quote as him advocating a “firing squad” for Liz Cheney. I was reacting in haste to what were objectively appalling and irresponsible comments that had been framed in the set-up piece in the context… — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 1, 2024

His post continues:

... of previous statements Trump made about shooting protestors and having generals “executed.” Still, I was wrong to say he was calling for a firing squad execution. After I said that, my co-panelist, Brad Todd made the case that I was wrong. Brad was right and, again, I was wrong. Trump was making – albeit in his customary fashion – a different argument about Cheney’s alleged foreign policy views and the use of force. I let my disgust at Trump’s comments get the better of me as this was the first time I’d heard them. In fact, at the end of the program, having thought about it, I said as much (though I could have been clearer). A fact that has been left out in a lot of the criticism of me since this morning. In other words, I voluntarily conceded the point, unprompted, before any of this subsequent criticism came my way. (You can find it around the 2:20 mark in the video below). I regret the initial comment because it was inaccurate and contributed to the kind of overheated environment Trump thrives on.

Did you guys read that? He regrets it.

Trump’s words were bad enough. But it’s worth noting that a lot of the criticism about my inaccuracy is itself somewhat inaccurate, or at least incomplete, given my correction.

Still blaming Trump for his mistake.

Too late, bro.

"I regret the initial comment because it was inaccurate and contributed to the kind of overheated environment Trump thrives on."



What passive-aggressive nonsense. — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 1, 2024

Trump made him do it, don't you know.

Have you taken this opportunity to perhaps reevaluate how your negative overall opinion of Trump may be likewise coloring some of your other assessments of things that he’s done and said in the same way they seem to have done here, by any chance? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2024

We are going to guess NOT.

Now try apologizing for real, where you don't blame the victim of your lies. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2024

Not holding our breath.

If you were sorry, you’d make a punlic apology on air. People won’t see this. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 1, 2024

And if they do see it they won't believe it.

