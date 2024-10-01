'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

Been a minute since we last wrote about The Squad, and not because they've gotten any LESS horrible, but because there is just so much horrible out there right now that they've just become noise. That is until today when Rep. Ayanna Pressley posted this about Netanyahu.

Keep in mind, she posted this as Iran fired hundreds of missiles into Israel.

A new low for Rep. Pressley blaming a Democratic ally for protecting itself against Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists.



Shame on you @RepPressley! pic.twitter.com/2OTl4T7J8A — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 1, 2024

Unfortunately, Ayanna would first need to know how to feel shame for her to care when someone says 'shame on you.' None of these squad members understand shame, or decency, or have common sense but we digress.

While Iran attacks Israeli civilians, and immediately after a terror attack on in Tel Aviv, this b!tch has the audacity to tweet about Israel stopping Iran’s proxy terrorists in Lebanon — the ones who were planning another October 7th, as if Israel is the bad guy.



This… pic.twitter.com/5ZPIgHhUOg — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 1, 2024

Her post continues:

This congresswoman better be on a terror watchlist.

Something like that.

Evil witch. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 1, 2024

Now now, this is an insult to evil witches everywhere.

Seeing a trend here.

Israel will end the violence. Just wait. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 1, 2024

Netanyahu has all but promised just that.

Listen up GI Jane. Quit supporting terrorists. — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) October 1, 2024

What 'Grandma's Boy' said.

