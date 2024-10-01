'BUCKLE UP': What Netanyahu Said to the People of Iran Suggests Something BIGGER...
'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches Missiles at Israel

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Been a minute since we last wrote about The Squad, and not because they've gotten any LESS horrible, but because there is just so much horrible out there right now that they've just become noise. That is until today when Rep. Ayanna Pressley posted this about Netanyahu.

Keep in mind, she posted this as Iran fired hundreds of missiles into Israel.

Unfortunately, Ayanna would first need to know how to feel shame for her to care when someone says 'shame on you.' None of these squad members understand shame, or decency, or have common sense but we digress.

Her post continues:

This congresswoman better be on a terror watchlist.

Something like that.

Now now, this is an insult to evil witches everywhere.

Seeing a trend here.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

