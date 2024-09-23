THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are with One Hilariously BRUTAL Cartoon

Every time Kamala Harris or Tim Walz say something about 'not going back' anyone with half a brain in the heads should see a giant red flag. Going back to what, exactly? Secure borders? Safer communites? A booming economy? Job growth? Women's spaces and sports protected? Peace? Prosperity?

Why WOULDN'T we want to go back to that?

All for abortion? Really?

Democrats truly have nothing to offer America, you guys.

James Woods shared the perfect cartoon to sum it all up:

We especially like the look on her face, not to mention how lovely and wonderful the 'back' looks. Yup, we'll happily go back, thank you VERY much.

She means we’re not going back to freedom and righteousness in America… if she wins. We will be a conquered nation. — Not Afraid to Be Free (@kmita3) September 23, 2024

We have to go back. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 23, 2024

And the sooner the better.

She’s more about headlines than results. pic.twitter.com/boBVLuFjgO — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) September 23, 2024

She is the fakest candidate in modern history and considering Biden campaigned FROM HIS BASEMENT, that's saying a lot.

Stolen Valor Walz said it best: pic.twitter.com/6MMZmJR2rp — JUKES (@Jukes_TV) September 23, 2024

We can't afford four more years of this.

Nope.

And who knew Tim Walz could be right about anything? Oh sure, it was by accident but still ... kudos we suppose.

Like hell we're not. Trump 2024 baby! — Krista Monroe (@MsKristaMonroe) September 23, 2024

USA USA USA USA USA

