THIS --> James Woods Sums Up How Damn DUMB Kamala Voters REALLY Are with One Hilariously BRUTAL Cartoon

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on September 23, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Every time Kamala Harris or Tim Walz say something about 'not going back' anyone with half a brain in the heads should see a giant red flag. Going back to what, exactly? Secure borders? Safer communites? A booming economy? Job growth? Women's spaces and sports protected? Peace? Prosperity?

Why WOULDN'T we want to go back to that?

All for abortion? Really? 

Democrats truly have nothing to offer America, you guys.

James Woods shared the perfect cartoon to sum it all up:

We especially like the look on her face, not to mention how lovely and wonderful the 'back' looks. Yup, we'll happily go back, thank you VERY much.

And the sooner the better.

She is the fakest candidate in modern history and considering Biden campaigned FROM HIS BASEMENT, that's saying a lot.

We can't afford four more years of this.

Nope.

And who knew Tim Walz could be right about anything? Oh sure, it was by accident but still ... kudos we suppose.

Tags: JAMES WOODS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

