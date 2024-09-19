Nancy Mace Points Out Dems Care MORE About an Open Border Than Protecting Women and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Desperate Dems Dragging THIS Old Anti-American Bag of Bones Around MI Isn't the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on September 19, 2024
Meme

158 Democrats voted against deporting illegals who rape/commit sex crimes. No, really. They care more about making sure our border is open and funneling in potential voters for their crap party than they do protecting Americans, especially girls and women.

Nancy Mace took it upon herself to remind Democrats how absolutely repugnant they really are ... 

Crazy that they wouldn't vote to remove literal sex offenders. 

Then again, this is the Democratic Party we're talking about.

And as you already know, the Left just can't DEAL because as usual, the truth hurts.

Except, you know, that's not happening no matter HOW MANY TIMES they try and push this lie. In every circumstance they bring up, there is already an exemption in a law or proof of medical malpractice. But like everything else, they don't care about the truth because the truth only hurts them and their agenda.

Sheesh.

This doctor might want to switch to decaf ... 

They must be talking about Kamala who has had something like a 92% turnover with her own staff. Just sayin'.

Stupid of this level really should be painful.

Except of course, there's no lie.

You guys already knew that, though.

Needle needle needle.

Love it.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ILLEGALS NANCY MACE SEXUAL ABUSE

