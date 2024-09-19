Nancy Mace Points Out Dems Care MORE About an Open Border Than Protecting Women and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

158 Democrats voted against deporting illegals who rape/commit sex crimes. No, really. They care more about making sure our border is open and funneling in potential voters for their crap party than they do protecting Americans, especially girls and women.

Nancy Mace took it upon herself to remind Democrats how absolutely repugnant they really are ...

158 Dems care more about an open border than protecting women. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 18, 2024

Crazy that they wouldn't vote to remove literal sex offenders.

Then again, this is the Democratic Party we're talking about.

And as you already know, the Left just can't DEAL because as usual, the truth hurts.

We are all a bit distracted by the women bleeding out because they can’t get an abortion that would have saved their life. — Wren (@wrens_dens) September 18, 2024

Except, you know, that's not happening no matter HOW MANY TIMES they try and push this lie. In every circumstance they bring up, there is already an exemption in a law or proof of medical malpractice. But like everything else, they don't care about the truth because the truth only hurts them and their agenda.

You spit the absolute dumbest shit out of your cake hole! Your moral compass is beyond reprehensible. You”re a sorry ass excuse of a politician and a worse representative of women as a whole. Kindly f**k off! — Dr. Dontbadpsht (@brob88888) September 19, 2024

Sheesh.

This doctor might want to switch to decaf ...

No wonder you’ve had so many staffers leave pic.twitter.com/vxgcxd63Af — Magnolia Peach (@Peachalicious00) September 19, 2024

They must be talking about Kamala who has had something like a 92% turnover with her own staff. Just sayin'.

Trump insisted on open borders — Regina Siglain (@SiglainRegina) September 19, 2024

Stupid of this level really should be painful.

Except of course, there's no lie.

You guys already knew that, though.

Good morning to everyone except the 158 members on the Left who voted to keep illegal immigrant murderers and r*pists on the streets. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 19, 2024

Needle needle needle.

Love it.

