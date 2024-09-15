REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)

Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  6:35 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The suspect in the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump's life has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

From Townhall:

The suspect, who was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, Golf Course, is reportedly a white male in his mid-60s. Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on I-95 after he fled the scene. Reports say he was unarmed and remained calm during the arrest.

And as we said, it's been reported that the white male in his 60s has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

We have seen some screenshots already ...

Gosh, isn't that one of the Democrat's talking points?

Sounds like it may well be confirmed ... 

Now we need to figure out if that is his social media; seems he's awfully concerned with Ukraine if so.

To be fair, we cannot confirm this social media is his BUT ... it sure looks like him. 

We'll keep an eye on this and update as we learn more.

Tags: SHOOTER TRUMP

