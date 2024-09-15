REPORT: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified (And We THINK We Have His Socials)

The suspect in the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump's life has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.
BREAKING: The suspect in Trump's alleged second assassination attempt has been ID'd as Ryan Wesley Routh.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024
We Have An Update On the Second Trump Shooter— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2024
https://t.co/wAmfRSFgz7
From Townhall:
The suspect, who was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, Golf Course, is reportedly a white male in his mid-60s. Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on I-95 after he fled the scene. Reports say he was unarmed and remained calm during the arrest.
And as we said, it's been reported that the white male in his 60s has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.
Let the research begin. Can we find his social media accounts before they're wiped?— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 15, 2024
We have seen some screenshots already ...
Gosh, isn't that one of the Democrat's talking points?
I think we got him. Ryan Routh.— Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) September 15, 2024
Shoutout to people power in the comments on my previous post. Still unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/7ctjWJiHg5
Sounds like it may well be confirmed ...
Now we need to figure out if that is his social media; seems he's awfully concerned with Ukraine if so.
September 15, 2024
To be fair, we cannot confirm this social media is his BUT ... it sure looks like him.
We'll keep an eye on this and update as we learn more.
