'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)

Dana Bash was none too impressed after she interviewed Kamala Harris and her Emotional Support Governor, Tim Walz. We suppose even she couldn't argue with the fact that out of 41 minutes all they could use was a whopping 18 minutes.

Hard to claim the interview went well when Americans saw it and could tell differently.

But still, this is surprisingly honest from Bash, watch:

Dana Bash gives a damning review of her interview with 'evasive' Kamala Harris and Tim Walz:

Dana Bash: "Once you ask once, fine, twice, fine, three times, if you don't get a clear answer, that's kind of your answer."



'Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me'… pic.twitter.com/hlZLY41cvr — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 8, 2024

The post continues:

'Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me' should be the approach of the American people towards the Biden-Harris administration.

Wow.

Sounds like Dana is more than willing to throw Kamala and Walz under the bus to protect her own reputation.

Ya' love to see it.

Let. Them. Fight.

Dana Bash asked how she got the interview

'I didn't question it'https://t.co/bkW9vtriFR — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 8, 2024

Team Harris knew Dana would do nothing but throw softballs at Kamala - heck, the moment CNN agreed to record and edit the interview Kamala figured it would be a 'slam dunk. That Dana is now bashing the interview and by default, Kamala herself ... it's telling. Granted, she's among a handful of people who know what happened during the recording of the interview and has likely seen the transcript they refuse to release.

When she's even lost Dana Bash?

Ouch.

She's a fraud... If @VP was being evasive and not answering the questions to Dana's liking, she should have said so in the interview.



That is literally what journalism is...🤡 — Alan Smith 🇺🇲 (@AlansSpaceship) September 8, 2024

C'mon now, the moment she agreed to record the interview, it stopped being journalism.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

We see what they did there.

