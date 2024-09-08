Mark Cuban Says Maybe the DUMBEST Thing He's Said YET About Media Protecting...
Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala...
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of...
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice...
Los Angeles Times: Why Isn't Anyone Blaming the GOP for California's Failed Policies?
KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innoc...
Campaign Official Tells Axios Kamala Harris No Longer Wants to Ban Plastic Straws
J.D. Vance's Proposed Childcare Solution to Pay Grandma Boosts Family Values and Cuts...
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT...
Prosecute Elon Musk for His Opinions, Say the Same People Who Tell Us...
Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire Joe Biden Once AGAIN Lies About His Time...
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Now Rep. Rashida Tlaib Cares About Americans Killed in Gaza

'EVASIVE' --> Dana Bash Gives DAMNINGLY Honest Review of Her Kamala/Tim Walz Interview and WOW (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Dana Bash was none too impressed after she interviewed Kamala Harris and her Emotional Support Governor, Tim Walz. We suppose even she couldn't argue with the fact that out of 41 minutes all they could use was a whopping 18 minutes.

Advertisement

Hard to claim the interview went well when Americans saw it and could tell differently.

But still, this is surprisingly honest from Bash, watch:

The post continues:

'Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me' should be the approach of the American people towards the Biden-Harris administration.

Wow.

Sounds like Dana is more than willing to throw Kamala and Walz under the bus to protect her own reputation.

Ya' love to see it.

Let. Them. Fight.

Team Harris knew Dana would do nothing but throw softballs at Kamala - heck, the moment CNN agreed to record and edit the interview Kamala figured it would be a 'slam dunk. That Dana is now bashing the interview and by default, Kamala herself ... it's telling. Granted, she's among a handful of people who know what happened during the recording of the interview and has likely seen the transcript they refuse to release.

When she's even lost Dana Bash?

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ouch.

C'mon now, the moment she agreed to record the interview, it stopped being journalism.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

We see what they did there.

======================================================================

Related:

'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)

DAMNING Receipt-Filled Thread Takes WOKE Stanley Black & Decker APART for Becoming 'Tools of the Left'

WOW: Kamala Reminds Everyone How Much Democrats LOVE Segregation By Making THIS Policy Promise (Watch)

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN DANA BASH INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh Honey, NO! LOL! Kamala SIMP Account Thinks These RINOS Voting for Kamala and Not Trump Is a Good Thing
Sam J.
'It's SO Pathetic': Richard Grenell DROPS Tim Walz for Pushing This DOOZY of a Lie About Gay Marriage
Sam J.
Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
Political Cartoon BEAUTIFULLY Takes Down Kamala's Wealth Tax Proposal - WATCH
Laura W.
LA Times Asks Why Republicans Aren’t Fixing the Problems California’s Democrats Caused
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mollie Hemingway DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign Using Her CRINGE Stop at The Spice House (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement