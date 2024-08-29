Reporter Gets More Than He Bargained for After Asking DeSantis About the 'Trans...
Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote...
She's NOT Speaking: ABC News REJECTS Kamala Harris' Last-Minute Debate Rule Changes, Will...
CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans Are Officially Too Poor...
New J6 Footage Has Been Leaked…and It Doesn’t Look Good for Pelosi
Pro-Life and Voting for Trump
'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just...
There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says...
Ron DeSantis Torches Kamala's Capital Gains Tax Scheme
JD Vance Minced ZERO Words Going OFF on Team Kamala for Ugly Comments...
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance...
Alyssa Farah Griffin Playing DUMB to Defend Kamala Bringing Emotional Support Gov to...
Gold Star Family SCOOP-Thread Debunks EVERY Hateful Lie the Left Has Spewed About...
Sooo, She Was NOT Lovin' It? Kamala Harris' Carefully Curated Resume May Not...

Don Lemon Leaving Copies of His New Book All Over NYC to Promote it NOT Going the Way He Hoped and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on August 29, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

What the Hell is Don Lemon doing? We sort of get it, he's being all coy and cutesy leaving free copies of his new book in various places throughout New York City but ... why? Does he really think this will get people to buy them? Did someone in marketing tell him this was a good idea?

Advertisement

Watch:

Dude. Don't do that.

Seriously. And what's with the ridiculous music? Guys, does this make you want to buy his book? Do you think this will make anyone want to buy his book?

C'mon, there's enough litter on the streets in NYC as it is.

On that note, enter Libs of TikTok:

HAAAAAA!

See?

Sure looks that way.

Ooooh, what's that all about?

What a giver!

Recommended

Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State is CRAZY
Sam J.
Advertisement

*snort*

Sensing a theme here.

And not a good one at that.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State is CRAZY

CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans are Officially Too Poor to Even Shop HERE

'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It

There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family

=======================================================================

Tags: BOOK DON LEMON LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State is CRAZY
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway NUKES Hateful Suburban Lefty White Women Trying to Terrorize JD Vance and His Family
Sam J.
She's NOT Speaking: ABC News REJECTS Kamala Harris' Last-Minute Debate Rule Changes, Will Keep Mics Muted
Amy Curtis
CACKLE! Kamala Harris's Bidenomics Economy Is SO Bad Americans are Officially Too Poor to Even Shop HERE
Sam J.
'Member That Whole FBI/Election Interference Conspiracy Theory? Welp, Mark Zuckerberg Just Verified It
Sam J.
There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems SWEAR This Doesn't HAPPEN: Number of Peeps Trying to Register to Vote WITHOUT ID Per State is CRAZY Sam J.
Advertisement