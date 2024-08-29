Don Lemon Leaving Copies of His New Book All Over NYC to Promote it NOT Going the Way He Hoped and LOL

What the Hell is Don Lemon doing? We sort of get it, he's being all coy and cutesy leaving free copies of his new book in various places throughout New York City but ... why? Does he really think this will get people to buy them? Did someone in marketing tell him this was a good idea?

Watch:

I'm going to hide more books all around NYC 📘🤝 pic.twitter.com/6MSIte2ehB — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 28, 2024

Dude. Don't do that.

Seriously. And what's with the ridiculous music? Guys, does this make you want to buy his book? Do you think this will make anyone want to buy his book?

C'mon, there's enough litter on the streets in NYC as it is.

On that note, enter Libs of TikTok:

Wouldn't it be easier to just throw them directly in the trash? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2024

HAAAAAA!

See?

Littering is against the law sir, please use a trash can — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 28, 2024

Having to literally give your books away, huh?



Not surprised. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 28, 2024

Sure looks that way.

Well @donlemon, your producer wrote me to invite me on your show. I wrote back and accepted the invitation and then never heard back. It would appear that you are hiding from me. Next time, when you invite someone, exhibit the requisite courtesy and hospitality. [I'll repost] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 29, 2024

Ooooh, what's that all about?

Going to make great TP for some homeless guy. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 28, 2024

What a giver!

You should be arrested for this. I just called the police — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 29, 2024

*snort*

Good hiding spot. I’m sure there’s a trash can right next to it to make it easy for whoever “finds” your book that’s literally resting in broad daylight where people walk — Junior (@Ursichjr) August 28, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

And not a good one at that.

Heh.

