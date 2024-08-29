There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)

Democrats have been in charge of the White House for 12 of the last 16 years ... but Ben Stiller doesn't seem to know that. Or he's just really that empty of a vessel who cannot and should not speak unless someone is writing a script for him to read.

This is just embarrassing.

Even for a Hollyweirdo:

It’s been the Biden/Harris admin for four years. What change does @BenStiller think he’s getting voting for her? Weird.pic.twitter.com/hhYXOBWsQB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 28, 2024

Sooo ... let us get this straight. Ben thinks it's time for a change so he's voting for more of the same.

Starting to wonder if Zoolander wasn't really an act.

Woof.

So much woof.

It's disheartening that such a brilliant satirist aligns himself with Harris. Of course, Vonnegut was pretty leftist, too, and he was one of the all-time greats. Being politically malaligned and effective satirists are not mutually exclusive. Just as long as they leave politics… — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) August 29, 2024

They are acting as if Trump is still in office — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) August 29, 2024

They're desperate to pretend the Biden/Harris administration never happened to Harris won't be tied to how unpopular she and Joe really are. We've lost count of the number of times Kamala has also babbled about change ... even though voting for her is definitely more of the same horrible.

LOL, yeah, I don't get that. Does he not comprehend that she's from the current admin? We want a change too @BenStiller... — I know you are but what am I (@MissStorm64) August 29, 2024

Right?

Hello.

Earth to Ben. A change would be a vote for a Republican ...

He just hadn’t gotten an updated script to read — H Akston (@AkstonH) August 29, 2024

And fin.

