There's DUMB and Then There's THIS --> Check Out Why Ben Stiller Says He's Voting for Kamala (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on August 29, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Democrats have been in charge of the White House for 12 of the last 16 years ... but Ben Stiller doesn't seem to know that. Or he's just really that empty of a vessel who cannot and should not speak unless someone is writing a script for him to read.

This is just embarrassing.

Even for a Hollyweirdo:

Sooo ... let us get this straight. Ben thinks it's time for a change so he's voting for more of the same.

Starting to wonder if Zoolander wasn't really an act.

Woof.

So much woof.

They're desperate to pretend the Biden/Harris administration never happened to Harris won't be tied to how unpopular she and Joe really are. We've lost count of the number of times Kamala has also babbled about change ... even though voting for her is definitely more of the same horrible.

Right?

Hello.

Earth to Ben. A change would be a vote for a Republican ...

And fin.

