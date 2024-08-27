Greta Van Susteren OWNS 'Master of Disinformation' Joe Scarborough With His Own VIDEO...
THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:51 AM on August 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy reading to bring you this post from Senator John Kennedy wherein he not only drops Kamala Harris SPLENDIDLY but enrages a good bit of Lefty Twitter/X. The louder they screech the more damning you know the post is.

Case in point.

It's actually crazy that Kamala does not believe illegal immigrants are criminals although they have clearly entered our country illegally BREAKING the law, ipso facto, criminals. 

Don't look at us, man, we just work here. 

Several people agreed with Kennedy:

Why not both?

Seems pretty simple which is probably why Kam-Kam struggles with it.

But many of them are shaking their little angry fists at him and trying to explain what Kamala REALLY meant and how John and the rest of us are too stupid to know she's right.

Stop laughing.

*yawn*

That's a lot of BS to deny a criminal is a criminal. Granted, this one's bio is all about how Trump is a threat so ... eh.

Look at how hard they're working to make Kamala look less stupid.

They know what she meant, and it wasn't any of this gobbledy-gook. But they need her to appear smarter than she is so here we are.

HA!

Fair enough.

======================================================================

