THIS --> John Kennedy DROPS Mother of All Truth Bombs About Illegals ON Kamala and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Twitchy reading to bring you this post from Senator John Kennedy wherein he not only drops Kamala Harris SPLENDIDLY but enrages a good bit of Lefty Twitter/X. The louder they screech the more damning you know the post is.

Case in point.

Apparently, VP Kamala Harris doesn’t think breaking the law is illegal. pic.twitter.com/LjSXKdiDd0 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 26, 2024

It's actually crazy that Kamala does not believe illegal immigrants are criminals although they have clearly entered our country illegally BREAKING the law, ipso facto, criminals.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Several people agreed with Kennedy:

Lazy prosecutor or an ignorant one — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) August 26, 2024

Why not both?

No such thing as “undocumented”.



You’re either a legal resident or you’re an illegal alien.



It’s a binary choice.



And just to be clear, illegal aliens are criminals! — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) August 26, 2024

Seems pretty simple which is probably why Kam-Kam struggles with it.

But many of them are shaking their little angry fists at him and trying to explain what Kamala REALLY meant and how John and the rest of us are too stupid to know she's right.

Stop laughing.

You've a criminal at the top of your ticket, sir. — Metz (@Metz4Real) August 26, 2024

*yawn*

In the United States, being an undocumented immigrant is a civil offense, not a criminal one. Entering the U.S. without authorization or overstaying a visa is a violation of immigration law, which is subject to civil penalties, such as deportation or removal. However, there are… — Denise (@everfaithfuldc) August 26, 2024

That's a lot of BS to deny a criminal is a criminal. Granted, this one's bio is all about how Trump is a threat so ... eh.

The law permits those who cross the border legally to make a claim for asylum, which makes their presence here in the US legal while awaiting due process.

John Kennedy clearly is aware of that distinction but doesn't believe that the social media participants are so, and… — El Coyote (@kbo_coyote) August 27, 2024

Look at how hard they're working to make Kamala look less stupid.

They know what she meant, and it wasn't any of this gobbledy-gook. But they need her to appear smarter than she is so here we are.

All she's saying is that she wants them to be unburdened by what has been. — Pirate_Badger (@Rum_Badger) August 26, 2024

HA!

Fair enough.

