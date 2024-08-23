'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING fo...
THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Adam Kinzinger showed up at the last night of the DNC to cry about the Republican Party and how it's not conservative enough for him anymore. WAAAAANH.

So, you know, since he's super conservative and totally principled he's voting for the candidate with literal communist policies and he wants other so-called Republicans and conservatives to do the same.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

He of course wept, and ranted about Donald Trump like he was an angry ex-girlfriend b**ching to her friends on Instagram or Yik Yak or whatever the youngins are using these days to gossip and complain. Come to think of it, that really sums Kinzinger up, he's nothing more than a scorned, mean, petty, vapid high school girl whining over a mean guy who hurt her feelings for all the world to see.

Case in point:

What?

Lower taxes, border security, job growth, pro-life, cutting spending, better schools, fewer wars - that all sounds pretty damn conservative to us.

Kinzinger would be better off admitting this is personal for him and he thinks Trump is a big ol' poopy head instead of pretending he's doing this because he's putting country over party. 

Kamala will destroy this country, and we're not even being melodramatic.

Jon Gabriel said it best:

Kinzinger makes no sense.

Republicans aren't conservative enough so he's voting for the communist.

Alrighty then.

Yes, yes he is.

Thanks for that visual we will never EVER be able to get out of our heads.

Considering how often Kinzinger cries? This is a good point.

And fin.

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November.

