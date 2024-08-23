THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post

Adam Kinzinger showed up at the last night of the DNC to cry about the Republican Party and how it's not conservative enough for him anymore. WAAAAANH.

So, you know, since he's super conservative and totally principled he's voting for the candidate with literal communist policies and he wants other so-called Republicans and conservatives to do the same.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

He of course wept, and ranted about Donald Trump like he was an angry ex-girlfriend b**ching to her friends on Instagram or Yik Yak or whatever the youngins are using these days to gossip and complain. Come to think of it, that really sums Kinzinger up, he's nothing more than a scorned, mean, petty, vapid high school girl whining over a mean guy who hurt her feelings for all the world to see.

Case in point:

Crying Adam Kinzinger: "The Republican Party is no longer conservative. It has switched its allegiance from the principles that gave it purpose." pic.twitter.com/6AepqhveIh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 23, 2024

What?

Lower taxes, border security, job growth, pro-life, cutting spending, better schools, fewer wars - that all sounds pretty damn conservative to us.

Kinzinger would be better off admitting this is personal for him and he thinks Trump is a big ol' poopy head instead of pretending he's doing this because he's putting country over party.

Kamala will destroy this country, and we're not even being melodramatic.

Jon Gabriel said it best:

The GOP isn’t conservative so I’m gonna vote for the most progressive candidate ever nominated. #logic https://t.co/joSbFCSMk0 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 23, 2024

Kinzinger makes no sense.

Republicans aren't conservative enough so he's voting for the communist.

Alrighty then.

Stupid as freaking hell. — Konni Burton (@KonniBurton) August 23, 2024

Yes, yes he is.

Saving Our Democracy with Joyous Normalcy and Unity and whatever... — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 23, 2024

He’s like Bill Kristol and Liz Cheney’s forbidden love child. — rick clark (@rickcla01081312) August 23, 2024

Thanks for that visual we will never EVER be able to get out of our heads.

Is there a single NeverTrumper who didn’t turn out to be an outright leftist? — Dave (@heyyoudvd) August 23, 2024

Aside from lack of logic. I don't trust grown men who cry during prepared remarks. — Brendan (@bcool25) August 23, 2024

Considering how often Kinzinger cries? This is a good point.

Trying to be Patrick Henry when you are really Benedict Arnold. — WestTNBarBQ (@WestTNBarBQ) August 23, 2024

And fin.

***

