Holy DECIMATION, Batman! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden (and Kamala!)

Today's New York Post cover is well ... pretty damn damning for Joe Biden and the Democrats. Gosh, it's almost as if they are still pissed about what the mainstream media, Democrats, and the Left were willing to do to them to protect Ol' Sleepy Joe when they had a story that should have ended his campaign in 2020.

We could hardly blame them for being a teensy bit angry, yes?

And to be fair, while this is brutal it is also accurate.

Take a look:

Today’s NYP cover—devastating for Crooked Joe and the Dems 😂 pic.twitter.com/cz1RRkUkeU — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 20, 2024

Gonna leave a mark.

A much-deserved one.

He was undoubtedly upset about it as well. He was pretty cranky, and I do not see how that helps the party. — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) August 20, 2024

He wasn't exactly joyful, was he?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

He made it all about his ownself and the look on her majesty was second only to Walz's upside down overdraft of a smile. — Susan.Ska001289 (@susAn12118) August 20, 2024

'Her majesty' was lucky Biden wasn't bright enough to go scorched Earth on them all and give the whole plot of the coup away. Either that or whatever Nancy Pelosi hung over his head was just too damning for his family.

So that's why we got the screeching, angry old man who wanted us all to know the Hamas supporters outside had a point.

Yeah, it was really bad you guys.

Yes it is! 🤣Past his bedtime! — For The Alamo Heroes (@Alamo1836Alamo) August 20, 2024

Anything after 4:00 p.m. is past his bedtime.

This is wild seeing how they’re treating Joe now that they’re done with him. And he’s one of their own. — Sleep Forever 🇺🇸 (@SleepForever33) August 20, 2024

Wild, maybe. But we're not at all surprised to see them cast Biden away now that he's no longer useful. This is not the party of the people, or the country ... this is the party of power and authority and money.

Biden served his sad purpose, whatever it was meant to be.

And fin ... literally.

