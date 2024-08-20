Holy DECIMATION, Batman! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden (and Kamala!)

NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today's New York Post cover is well ... pretty damn damning for Joe Biden and the Democrats. Gosh, it's almost as if they are still pissed about what the mainstream media, Democrats, and the Left were willing to do to them to protect Ol' Sleepy Joe when they had a story that should have ended his campaign in 2020.

We could hardly blame them for being a teensy bit angry, yes?

And to be fair, while this is brutal it is also accurate.

Take a look:

Gonna leave a mark.

A much-deserved one.

He wasn't exactly joyful, was he?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

'Her majesty' was lucky Biden wasn't bright enough to go scorched Earth on them all and give the whole plot of the coup away. Either that or whatever Nancy Pelosi hung over his head was just too damning for his family.

So that's why we got the screeching, angry old man who wanted us all to know the Hamas supporters outside had a point.

Yeah, it was really bad you guys.

Anything after 4:00 p.m. is past his bedtime.

