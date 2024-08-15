PO-TAY-TO --> Sean Astin's Video Series of His 'Austin For Kamala Harris' Road Tour Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

Someone close to Sean Astin really needs to tell him he's not on his way to Mordor any more ... that and the candidate he's supporting is a communist imbecile who litterally NOBODY has voted for.

But you know, he just cares SO MUCH.

Note, this editor knew he'd blocked her but the fact that he's blocked all of Twitchy? What a man baby.

Seriously.

No wonder he thinks this video is very brave. Heh.

Well that does it,

I’m hitting the Campaign Trail. #Astin4Harris pic.twitter.com/n4YIlxoMWq — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 13, 2024

Did we mention there are more than one?

Funny how we can still find his posts even when he blocks so many of us. Almost as if blocking people when you're famous is really stupid and only makes you look like a total doorknob.

Did we mention he shut down all replies on his videos as well?

So brave.

So stunning.

So beta.

So damn embarrassing.

Especially since everyone can still comment ...

This makes me glad your character died on Stranger Things … https://t.co/PWG7ShRDlx — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 14, 2024

And she looks like such a nice Twitchy writer too.

Heh.

Sean has made a lot of money off of faithful Christian’s over the years by being in faith based films. Now he will repay them by actively campaigning for the most anti christian candidate in American history. The scourging of the shire rolls on. https://t.co/gfi2Ec85xe — Connor B (Forge and Anvil) (@ForgeandA) August 13, 2024

Sean Astin needs to turn in his man card, what little was left of it, immediately. Notice he has replies turned off, because he knows, this is super lame. https://t.co/L3onSFtLK0 — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) August 13, 2024

Me looking at Sean Astin supporting Kamala Harris: https://t.co/Y2XAMaQws2 pic.twitter.com/zRAwIHVftQ — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 14, 2024

Guess the silver lining in all of this is Samwise Gamgee, who is a favorite character of this editor's daughter, is helping pay for her college by saying and doing stupid stuff on Twitter that we can write about.

PO-TAY-TO.

