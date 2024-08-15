PO-TAY-TO --> Sean Astin's Video Series of His 'Austin For Kamala Harris' Road Tour Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Someone close to Sean Astin really needs to tell him he's not on his way to Mordor any more ... that and the candidate he's supporting is a communist imbecile who litterally NOBODY has voted for.

But you know, he just cares SO MUCH.

Note, this editor knew he'd blocked her but the fact that he's blocked all of Twitchy? What a man baby.

Seriously.

No wonder he thinks this video is very brave. Heh.

Did we mention there are more than one?

Funny how we can still find his posts even when he blocks so many of us. Almost as if blocking people when you're famous is really stupid and only makes you look like a total doorknob. 

Did we mention he shut down all replies on his videos as well?

So brave.

So stunning.

So beta.

So damn embarrassing.

Especially since everyone can still comment ...

And she looks like such a nice Twitchy writer too.

Heh.

Guess the silver lining in all of this is Samwise Gamgee, who is a favorite character of this editor's daughter, is helping pay for her college by saying and doing stupid stuff on Twitter that we can write about.

PO-TAY-TO.

=======================================================================

