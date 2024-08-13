Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even WORSE and Weaker

The real reason Kamala Harris' campaign is in freak-out mode about the Elon Musk/Trump interview is because they know she could never do what Trump did. Period.

That Musk has even openly invited her to do the same sort of interview makes her look even worse because we all know she won't (can't) accept because the last thing they want to do is allow the Cackle Queen to go off-script for hours.

Geoffrey Ingersoll said it far better than we can:

They’re missing the point.



Trump, 78, sat down for a two hour conversation with probably the smartest man on earth and kept up well after I went to bed, and the doofuses in corporate media, forgetting apparently how open-format podcasts work, can only describe the conversation… — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) August 13, 2024

His post continues:

can only describe the conversation as rambling (as if the most popular podcasts on earth aren’t essentially three hour rambles). Kamala not only won’t do this, she literally can’t.

This. ^

Trump is 18 years older than Kamala.

And the man is not only tireless, but fearless, and was able to keep up with quite possibly the smartest man in the world for multiple hours.

Meanwhile, Kam-Kam is busy running from a media she knows is friendly to her.

Not a great look, Democrats.

They’re reaching, aren’t they? It’s a desperate play. — Nick Stehle (@nstehle) August 13, 2024

The mainstream media is used to being in charge and controlling the narrative. Musk giving Trump a huge platform where he quite literally reached a billion people is quite problematic not only for legacy media, but for Kamala as well. So much of her campaign relies on Americans believing she doesn't suck.

When so many of us know already that she does.

She wouldn't be able to stop herself from #cackling, that's for sure. #Kamala — Dennis Furlan (@dennisfurlan) August 13, 2024

She would embarrass herself and her campaign. When Biden said and did embarrassing things they could at least blame his age.

With Kamala it's all on her.

They’re not missing the point. They’re doing what they do best. — Shuga (@nottakingbs) August 13, 2024

Well that and lying to protect Democrats ...

But we digress.

=======================================================================

