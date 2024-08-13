Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even WORSE and Weaker

Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The real reason Kamala Harris' campaign is in freak-out mode about the Elon Musk/Trump interview is because they know she could never do what Trump did. Period.

That Musk has even openly invited her to do the same sort of interview makes her look even worse because we all know she won't (can't) accept because the last thing they want to do is allow the Cackle Queen to go off-script for hours.

Advertisement

Geoffrey Ingersoll said it far better than we can:

His post continues:

can only describe the conversation as rambling (as if the most popular podcasts on earth aren’t essentially three hour rambles).

Kamala not only won’t do this, she literally can’t.

This. ^

Trump is 18 years older than Kamala.

And the man is not only tireless, but fearless, and was able to keep up with quite possibly the smartest man in the world for multiple hours.

Meanwhile, Kam-Kam is busy running from a media she knows is friendly to her.

Not a great look, Democrats.

The mainstream media is used to being in charge and controlling the narrative. Musk giving Trump a huge platform where he quite literally reached a billion people is quite problematic not only for legacy media, but for Kamala as well. So much of her campaign relies on Americans believing she doesn't suck.

When so many of us know already that she does.

She would embarrass herself and her campaign. When Biden said and did embarrassing things they could at least blame his age.

With Kamala it's all on her.

Well that and lying to protect Democrats ...

But we digress.



