Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing

David French is very upset with the amount of TRUMPIST MASCULINITY at the 2024 Republican National Convention. He especially took offense at Hulk Hogan ...

Really, BROTHER?!

What a sad, silly, sanctimonious little man French has become. A serious bite in the keister.

How dare we have fun? How dare men be masculine? How dare we try and connect with young people?! Don't we realize Republicans should all be pretentious, snotty, angry, people wearing suits and ties?!

The nerve.

“Trumpist masculinity is rooted in grievance and anger,” David French writes. A Democratic alternative should center on “honor and courage.”



Read: https://t.co/CNeKqfzVUK — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 28, 2024

HOOboy. What about Trumpist femininity? Is that rooted in grievance and anger?

From The New York Times:

If you ever wondered whether the Republican Party sees itself as the party of men, I’d invite you to rewatch the last night of the Republican National Convention. Prime time featured a rousing speech by the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, a song by Kid Rock and a speech by Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship — all as warm-up acts before Trump delivered his acceptance speech. Republican manliness was the capstone of the convention. But what kind of men were featured? They’re all rich and powerful, and as a longtime fan of professional wrestling, I loved watching Hogan as a kid, but none of them are the kind of man I’d want my son to be. White was caught on video slapping his wife. Kid Rock has his own checkered past, including a sex tape and an assault charge related to a fight in a Nashville strip club. Hogan faced his own sex scandal after he had a bizarre sexual relationship with a woman who was married to one of his close friends, a radio host who goes by “Bubba the Love Sponge.”

Sorry but we've seen naggy old women who don't complain as much as French does.

This guy.

David French has become an incredibly boring columnist. https://t.co/KnjiS8TsWQ pic.twitter.com/4rfu9kaZqB — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 29, 2024

True story.

Oh shocker, French didn't like the Republican National Convention. Maybe he'll call us all white nationalists and complain about Christians who support Trump, again.

Quick, alert the media.

Whereas David French’s masculinity is rooted in petulance and self-righteousness. — Just Joan (@6thgentexan) July 29, 2024

“Honor and courage” just like the man who wrote this piece ran away from Twitter because he lacked the honor or courage to defend what he writes in a public sphere. REAL MASCULINITY — Phil (@RealPhillyP) July 28, 2024

Not to mention how much French loves us here at Twitchy.

Ahem.

David French lecturing on masculinity is like Teddy Kennedy lecturing on driving sober 😃 — Robert Cruze Jr. (@RobertCruzeJr1) July 29, 2024

Heh.

We see what he did there.

