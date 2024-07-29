Clutch Those Pearls, BROTHER! Hulk Hogan's Masculinity TRIGGERED David French and We Can't Stop Laughing

Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

David French is very upset with the amount of TRUMPIST MASCULINITY at the 2024 Republican National Convention. He especially took offense at Hulk Hogan ... 

Really, BROTHER?!

What a sad, silly, sanctimonious little man French has become. A serious bite in the keister.

How dare we have fun? How dare men be masculine? How dare we try and connect with young people?! Don't we realize Republicans should all be pretentious, snotty, angry, people wearing suits and ties?!

The nerve.

HOOboy. What about Trumpist femininity? Is that rooted in grievance and anger?

From The New York Times:

If you ever wondered whether the Republican Party sees itself as the party of men, I’d invite you to rewatch the last night of the Republican National Convention. Prime time featured a rousing speech by the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, a song by Kid Rock and a speech by Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship — all as warm-up acts before Trump delivered his acceptance speech. Republican manliness was the capstone of the convention.

But what kind of men were featured? They’re all rich and powerful, and as a longtime fan of professional wrestling, I loved watching Hogan as a kid, but none of them are the kind of man I’d want my son to be. White was caught on video slapping his wife. Kid Rock has his own checkered past, including a sex tape and an assault charge related to a fight in a Nashville strip club. Hogan faced his own sex scandal after he had a bizarre sexual relationship with a woman who was married to one of his close friends, a radio host who goes by “Bubba the Love Sponge.”

Sorry but we've seen naggy old women who don't complain as much as French does. 

This guy.

True story. 

Oh shocker, French didn't like the Republican National Convention. Maybe he'll call us all white nationalists and complain about Christians who support Trump, again.

Quick, alert the media. 

Not to mention how much French loves us here at Twitchy. 

Ahem.

Heh.

We see what he did there.

