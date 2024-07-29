Big Tech's SHAMELESS Effort to Scrub Attempted Trump Assassination From Public's Mind Continues on Meta

Big Tech is awful.

In other news, water is still wet.

As Twitchy readers know, Google has been working very hard to make it impossible to search anything related to the attempted assassination on President Trump, and if that wasn't bad enough already, it appears Facebook is blocking the picture of Trump standing up after he was shot.

And they're claiming it's altered.

No, really.

Shameless, blatant a-holes.

BREAKING: @Meta/@facebook now reporting the photo of President Trump right after the assassination attempt as an “altered photo” & is blocking it from being viewed on their platforms.



This is just a continued attempt to scrub the assassination from the public mind. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/E4Emv5sK8l — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 29, 2024

Gosh, why would they want to do that? First, they tried to pretend he staged the whole thing, then they tried to pretend he wasn't actually shot, and now they're working to make sure this disappears entirely from the public's memory.

The fact we have entire industries working to manipulate what people can and cannot see, and what they do and do not remember, is pretty damn scary.

Oh, not to mention Facebook's own AI is claiming Trump was never shot in the first place.

Yesterday it was @Google trying to rewrite history about Trump’s assassination.



Today it’s @facebook. They’re now saying the unedited photo of President Trump being shot on 7/13 is a doctored photo.



Photographer Michael Harrigan captured the photograph in real time. pic.twitter.com/3N8froZ653 — Drew (@tallRevere) July 29, 2024

We can't make this crap up.

This can't really be true, right? — Ken D Berry MD (@KenDBerryMD) July 29, 2024

Sadly, it can be.

Sadly, it is.

We are being played yet again #BoycottFacebook — JZ (@JohnnyZcash) July 29, 2024

Let's not pretend they've ever STOPPED playing us.

