DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Here's MORE Proof Biden and Harris Have Really Delivered on Their 'Unity' Pledge...
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump...
What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermin...
Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over...
Tom Elliott Shows Which Cable Nets Are Most Loyally Pushing the Dems' New...
AWFL Influencer Gentle Parents Other AWFLS on How to HELP Elect the Poor...
What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump...
Is Anybody Buying Google's Explanation for Hidden Trump Assassination Attempt Search Resul...
OOPS! Last Supper's 'Olympic Jesus' Caught Celebrating 'New Gay Testament' on Instagram, D...
'Go to California': School Chief Ryan Walters Drops the Gloves Regarding Bibles in...
Brazilian Skateboarder Shares Profound Message Via Sign Language After Winning Olympic Bro...
Bad People on the Rise: Morrissey Blasts Three Horrible Men at House of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Big Tech's SHAMELESS Effort to Scrub Attempted Trump Assassination From Public's Mind Continues on Meta

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Big Tech is awful.

In other news, water is still wet.

As Twitchy readers know, Google has been working very hard to make it impossible to search anything related to the attempted assassination on President Trump, and if that wasn't bad enough already, it appears Facebook is blocking the picture of Trump standing up after he was shot.

Advertisement

And they're claiming it's altered.

No, really.

Shameless, blatant a-holes.

Gosh, why would they want to do that? First, they tried to pretend he staged the whole thing, then they tried to pretend he wasn't actually shot, and now they're working to make sure this disappears entirely from the public's memory.

The fact we have entire industries working to manipulate what people can and cannot see, and what they do and do not remember, is pretty damn scary.

Oh, not to mention Facebook's own AI is claiming Trump was never shot in the first place.

We can't make this crap up.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sadly, it can be.

Sadly, it is.

Let's not pretend they've ever STOPPED playing us.

=======================================================================

Related:

Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over Parody/AI Kamala Ad

AWFL Influencer Gentle Parents Other AWFLS on How to HELP Elect the Poor Black Woman and OMG Make It Stop

What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump Assassination Attempt

OOPSIE! 'Olympic Jesus' at Last Supper Just Accidentally Gave the Anti-Christian Intent Away (Pics)

GET A GRIP! Megyn Kelly Just Goes OFF on the Scolds Shaming JD Vance for Comments on Cat Ladies

=======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elon Musk Hilariously Goes THERE Dragging Gavin Newsom for Throwing Hissy Fit Over Parody/AI Kamala Ad
Sam J.
DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinating Trump
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Has Promised to Ban Fracking but Now That's Just a 'Trump Accusation'
Doug P.
What the Absolute EFF?! Newly LEAKED Text Messages Reveal DAMNING Update on Trump Assassination Attempt
Sam J.
What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermine Its Authority
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement