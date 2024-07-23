WOW, Democrats Have OFFICIALLY Thrown Biden Under the Bus --> New Hur Case Transcripts MAGICALLY Show UP

Well well well, look at that. Seems the wheels are well and truly coming off the Biden train and the people who have been working so hard to protect him over the years are officially tossing him under the bus.

Democrats are awful.

NEW: Justice Department discovers transcripts it previously said it did not have of Biden's chats with biographer discussed in Hur report. Also, DOJ relents and asks Hur for help in responding to flurry of #FOIA suits for his records

w/@kyledcheneyhttps://t.co/Tg5G90X4ti — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) July 23, 2024

From politico:

The Justice Department told a federal judge late Monday that it has located transcripts it previously denied having of President Joe Biden’s talks with a biographer that played a role in the recently completed criminal investigation into Biden’s handling of classified material before he became president.

Well well well ...

However, Silverberg said in a court filing Monday night that the department “in the past few days” confirmed that Hur’s office had transcripts made of a portion of Biden’s discussions with Zwonitzer, which occurred as Biden worked with him on memoirs published in 2007 and 2017. Prosecutors determined that some of those conversations contained classified information, although they were barred by Justice Department policy from pursuing charges against a sitting president and said they would not have done so in any event because of the imprecision of Biden’s memory and other factors. “In the past few days…the Department located six electronic files, consisting of a total of 117 pages, that appeared to be verbatim transcripts of a small subset of the Biden-Zwonitzer audio recordings created for the SCO by a court-reporting service,” Silverberg wrote in the new filing.

When they decide to get rid of Biden they really decide to get rid of Biden.

Wow.

Now that Biden’s not running, it’s AMAZING what info DOJ can cough up https://t.co/ClTb0YjDqB — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2024

Hope Kamala is paying attention because once someone stops being useful to the machine the machine casts them aside.

Geez. They really want Biden gone don’t they? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 23, 2024

Of course. They likely threatened him with far worse if he didn't drop out.

*adjusts tinfoil hat AGAIN*

Woah what a big Lizzo-sized surprise. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 23, 2024

Something like that.

