BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her' for Gaza Fundraiser

Guys ... of all the crap we can't make up, this crap right here about Rep. Cori Bush trying to set up a Gaza fundraiser with what is an obvious parody account may indeed be the most crappiest of crap we can't make up.

This is really something special.

Take a gander.

NEW from me



Rep. Cori Bush's campaign has been in contact with @realrabbilinda about a possible fundraiser in Gaza



"Rabbi Linda Goldstein" is a parody Hamas-supporting account who claims to be the "Chief Rabbi of Gaza" https://t.co/JGaMfOlyU9 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024

Heh.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, it gets better.

Cori Bush's campaign has been in contact with this person for weeks https://t.co/JGaMfOlyU9 pic.twitter.com/JsGdZJFqlJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024

Weeks.

And none of them figured out this account was a parody?

That these people vote should keep us all up at night, just sayin'.

It’s amazing how little these clowns actually know about Gaza — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 6, 2024

Nothing amazes us about members of the Squad anymore.

lmfao!!!! — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 6, 2024

Our exact reaction.

Rabbi Linda Goldstein, along with her wife, Morgan Fairchild are going to do a fundraiser for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/z6AZiiL3JU — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 6, 2024

What GIVERS!

Let this happen! — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 6, 2024

Make it so!

@RepCori - and her staff - are as dumb as a bag of rocks. — TheCatsMeow (@LB22222222) July 6, 2024

No offense to any bags of rocks that may be reading.

A look at Cori’s campaign stuffers. pic.twitter.com/AujTuSHBcS — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 7, 2024

We can't even ...

Her campaign is going down in flames right before our eyes. — Ragnarok (@Ragnarok461) July 6, 2024

Just like Bowman's.

Ain't it great?

