BAHAHA-OMG! Rep. Cori Bush's Campaign SO Fooled by Parody Her Team Contacted 'Her' for Gaza Fundraiser

Guys ... of all the crap we can't make up, this crap right here about Rep. Cori Bush trying to set up a Gaza fundraiser with what is an obvious parody account may indeed be the most crappiest of crap we can't make up.
This is really something special.
Take a gander.
NEW from me— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024
Rep. Cori Bush's campaign has been in contact with @realrabbilinda about a possible fundraiser in Gaza
"Rabbi Linda Goldstein" is a parody Hamas-supporting account who claims to be the "Chief Rabbi of Gaza" https://t.co/JGaMfOlyU9
Heh.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
Oh, it gets better.
Cori Bush's campaign has been in contact with this person for weeks https://t.co/JGaMfOlyU9 pic.twitter.com/JsGdZJFqlJ— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 6, 2024
Weeks.
And none of them figured out this account was a parody?
That these people vote should keep us all up at night, just sayin'.
It’s amazing how little these clowns actually know about Gaza— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 6, 2024
Nothing amazes us about members of the Squad anymore.
lmfao!!!!— Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 6, 2024
Our exact reaction.
Rabbi Linda Goldstein, along with her wife, Morgan Fairchild are going to do a fundraiser for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/z6AZiiL3JU— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 6, 2024
What GIVERS!
Let this happen!— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) July 6, 2024
Make it so!
@RepCori - and her staff - are as dumb as a bag of rocks.— TheCatsMeow (@LB22222222) July 6, 2024
Recommended
No offense to any bags of rocks that may be reading.
A look at Cori’s campaign stuffers. pic.twitter.com/AujTuSHBcS— Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 7, 2024
We can't even ...
Her campaign is going down in flames right before our eyes.— Ragnarok (@Ragnarok461) July 6, 2024
Just like Bowman's.
Ain't it great?
======================================================================
Related:
WOW: What Shannon Bream Revealed This Morning About Dems is NOT Good for Biden ... Like, At All (Watch)
Make No Mistake, This Is a RECKONING: Trump's Alleged AG List Should Scare the Crap Out of 2020 'Players'
RACIST-ISH: Biden Campaign Calls Black Journos LIARS After They Reveal Pre-Approved Interview Questions
ARGLE BARGLE REEE! Lefties Can't DEAL WITH NY Post's BRUTAL Honesty About Literal DEI Hire Kamala Harris
WOOF! Alexander Vindman's Troll of a Wife Goes Full Out TRAILER-PARK Defending Biden from Politico Journo
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member